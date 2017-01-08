COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Jan. 11

Website in a Day

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Website in a Day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Arkansas Tech University. Participants will design a free website using Weebly. Step by step, they will create a free account and an attractive, functional, five-page website. The cost to attend is $50. Registration is required by Monday by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Jan. 12

Maumelle AARP Meeting

MAUMELLE — Maumelle AARP Chapter 5359 will meet at 6 p.m. at the Maumelle Senior Wellness Center. Installation of new officers and board members will take place. Ness Nehus, associate state director for advocacy, will speak on AARP interests in the upcoming legislative session. Anyone 50 or older is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact chapter president Carol Slaymaker at (501) 529-9833 or membership chairman Fred Fleming at (501) 350-6102.

Jan. 14

Spaghetti and Sausage Dinner

NEW DIXIE — St. Boniface Catholic Church will have a spaghetti and sausage dinner from 4-7:30 p.m. in St. Boniface Hall. The dinner will feature homemade rolls and peach cobbler. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than 6 may eat free with a parent. The public is invited. For carryout meals, call (501) 759-2896 after 3:30 p.m.

Second Saturday Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Second Saturday Bingo will take place at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. Play will begin with Quickfire games at 5:30 p.m. There will be a concession stand with homemade desserts.

ONGOING

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Upcoming

Benefit Wrestling Event

MAUMELLE — Championship Wrestling of Arkansas will offer a benefit card Jan. 21 at the Maumelle Event Center, 10910 Maumelle Blvd. Bell time will be at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit leukemia patient Kaitlyn Ison of Conway. The event will feature former WCW superstar Buff Bagwell, National Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm of Pine Bluff, Loverboy Matt Riviera of Russellville and Golden Boy Greg Anthony. Tickets are available at www.cwatickets.com or by calling (479) 518-4191.

Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease Program

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Library will present The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease at 2 p.m. Jan. 24. The program is designed to help attendees understand the difference between normal age-related memory changes and more serious memory problems that should be evaluated by a medical professional.

Faulkner County Library Annual Service Fair

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library invites community members and service providers to its annual Service Fair from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29. The event offers an opportunity to connect with community members, and for organizations to recruit volunteers and new members and to reach out to people in need. To reserve a table, call the library at (501) 327-7482 and ask for Nancy, or email nancy@fcl.org. All library events are free and open to the public.

Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — There will be a Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 10-12 at Petit Jean State Park. Enjoy historic Mather Lodge on Petit Jean Mountain, and be treated to a romantic weekend. Activities such as guided trail hikes are geared toward couples. The meeting place will be announced. Contact the park for a schedule. For more information, call (501) 727-5441 or visit petitjean@arkansas.com.

Polar Plunge

GREENBRIER — The sixth annual Polar Plunge, hosted by Special Olympics of Arkansas, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Woolly Hollow State Park Swim Beach. Take the Plunge to support Special Olympics of Arkansas. For more information, call the park at (501) 679-2098 or visit woollyhollow@arkansas.com.

