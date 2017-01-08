COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Jan. 8

Panel Discussion on David O. Dodd

LITTLE ROCK — A panel discussion commemorating the life, death and myth surrounding David Owen Dodd will take place at 2 p.m. at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St. The Dodd family lived for a time in the area near what is now Bryant. The free event, titled the Life and the Legend, will feature presenters Carl Moneyhon, Phillip McMath and Stephan McAteer. For more information, call the museum at (501) 376-4602 or visit arkmilitaryheritage.com.

Low-Cost Shots and Heartworm Clinic

BENTON — A low-cost shots and dog heartworm test clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Humane Society of Saline County. Dr. Paige Bonner will give vaccinations to dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, as well as perform dogs’ heartworm tests. The test is $15, and the heartworm preventative is $20 for a six-month supply. For more information, email wehelpanimals@aol.com or call (501) 557-5518.

Jan. 9 and 10

The Importance of Saving Class

BENTON/BRYANT — A Regions bank representative will present a class at 6 p.m. Monday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. The class will focus on the importance of having a savings plan. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 9 and 12

After-School Adventures: Pathfinder

BRYANT — Youth of all ages are invited to a story-telling, role-playing, dice-rolling program from 3:45-5 p.m. both days at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 10

Arkansas Archeological Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts. The program, The Hidden Art of Rock House Cave, will be presented by Don Higgins. For more information, contact Sherri Bradbury at ouachitachapter@gmail.com.

Teen Movie Matinee

BRYANT — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Movie Matinee from 3:45-5:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to play a variety of table-top games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 10

Teen Writing Club

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to a creative-writing class from 3:30-5:15 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will learn and/or practice writing poetry, prose and character development. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Story Time

BENTON — First- and second-graders are invited to a story time at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature stories, snacks and crafts. Advance registration is required. For more information, call

(501) 778-4766.

Jan. 12

Theater Thursday

BRYANT — Youth of all ages are invited to watch a movie, rated G or PG, from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Drama Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join a Books in 10 acting club at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will film a short retelling of books chosen in advance. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Laugh Out Loud Book Club

BENTON — Third- through fifth-graders are invited to create comics at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 13

Extension Homemakers Co-Op Craft Class

BENTON — The Extension Homemakers Co-Op will present a craft class at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. All supplies will be provided for the first 15 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Jan. 14

Family Story Time

BENTON — All ages are invited to the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for songs, stories and crafts. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Animeniacs

BENTON — An afternoon of anime-related activities will begin at noon at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature crafts, games, snacks and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

Wind Ensemble CD

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Wind Ensemble recently released a CD titled Simple Gifts. The CDs, which features the 2012 and 2016 wind ensembles, are $15 each and are available through the office of Craig Hamilton, director of bands. To purchase one, contact Hamilton at hamiltonc@obu.edu or (870) 245-5137, or mail an order to 410 Ouachita Street, OBU Box 3649, Arkadelphia, AR 71998. Make checks payable to OBU Band. All proceeds will benefit the Wind Ensemble Recording Project.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet, paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Upcoming

Bryant Chamber Winter Banquet

BRYANT — The 44th annual Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce Winter Banquet will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Center at Bishop Park, 6401 Boone Road. Registration is $45 for current members, $55 for future members and $325 for a table of eight. To register, visit the bryantchamber.com or call (501) 847-4702. Community Commitment Awards will be presented, and there will be a drawing for donated items valued at $500 or greater. Tickets can be purchased for $5 each or five for $20.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.