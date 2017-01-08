Financial excesses concern Fed official

ATLANTA — Jerome Powell, a Federal Reserve governor, said the U.S. central bank needs to step up monitoring of financial excesses after an extended period of record-low interest rates, citing commercial real estate as one area of concern.

“With inflation under control, overheating has shown up in the form of financial excess,” Powell told the American Finance Association on Saturday in Chicago, according to a text of his prepared remarks. “The current extended period of very low nominal rates calls for a high degree of vigilance against the buildup of risks to the stability of the financial system.”

U.S. central bankers are weighing how quickly to raise interest rates as investor optimism rises on hope that President-elect Donald Trump can shake the economy out of its low-growth rut by delivering tax cuts, investment, and regulatory changes that also lift price pressures.

As to concerns over financial risks, “the picture is mixed, but the bottom line is that there has not been an excessive buildup of leverage, maturity transformation, or broadly unsustainable asset prices,” Powell said.

The Fed slashed rates to almost zero during the financial crisis in 2008 and has since raised them only twice, including a quarter-point increase in December.

While the prolonged period of low rates has weighed on profitability of banks, it hasn’t resulted in asset prices that are out of line with historical norms, Powell said, though he added that “equity prices have recently increased considerably, pushing the forward price-earnings ratio further above its historical median.”

“In contrast, valuations in commercial real estate are high in some markets,” he said. “And in the nonfinancial corporate sector, gross leverage is high by historical standards.” Still, “Overall, I do not see leveraged finance markets as posing undue financial stability risks.”