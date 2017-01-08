GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE ROUNDUPS

MEN

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 74, OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 54

MONTICELLO — Vicktor Arnick had 12 of his team-high 17 points in the second half to help Arkansas-Monticello pull away and stay unbeaten on the season Saturday.

The junior forward made 5 of 8 shots form the floor and 2 of 3 three-pointers in the second half after the Boll Weevils (10-0, 5-0) led 39-33 at halftime.

Oklahoma Baptist got to within 44-41 with 14:33 left, but Arnick scored seven points in a row to push the lead to 51-41 and kick start UAM’s second-half run. Karim Mawuenyega added 15 points for the Boll Weevils, while Cobe Goosby and Derylton Hill each had 12 points.

Travon Moore had 18 points for Oklahoma Baptist (4-6, 1-5).

HENDERSON STATE 80,

NW OKLAHOMA STATE 77

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State scored the game’s final three points to break a tie game and win for the sixth consecutive time.

Hunter Frisby’s three-pointer for Northwestern Oklahoma State with 34 seconds left tied the game at 77-77, but Kaylon Tapin gave Henderson State the lead back with two free throws before Eric Dailey added the final point with a free throw. Henderson State (10-2, 5-1) led 70-54 with 7:16 left, but Northwestern Oklahoma State’s 23-7 run in less than seven minutes tied the game in the final minute. Tappin scored 32 points for Henderson State, most coming on 17 of 18 freethrow shooting. Kevin Kozan added 11 points. Henderson State made 24 of 28 free throws.

Adrian Motley had 27 points for the Rangers (4-7, 0-6).

SOUTHERN NAZARENE 62,

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 52

MAGNOLIA — Southern Arkansas missed its first four shots of the second half and never responded in its home loss. Southern Nazarene led 26-24 at halftime and 36-29 four minutes into the second half before Southern Arkansas made a shot. The Muleriders cut the deficit to three points three different times in the second half, but never got closer in losing for the fourth time in the last five games. Snyder Cenecharies led the Muleriders (6-5, 4-1) with 15 points, while CJ Elkins had 13.

Noah Starkey had 12 points for Southern Nazarene (6-5, 3-2).

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 94,

ARKANSAS TECH 85

RUSSELLVILLE — East Central used a big first half to snap Arkansas Tech’s winning streak.

The Tigers shot 57.1 percent to take a 56-38 lead after the first half to hand the Wonder Boys their first home loss of the season and snap their four-game winning streak.

Justin Graham led Arkansas Tech (7-3, 3-3) with 17 points, while Alex Graham had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Bennie Lufile and Trevin Woods each had 12. The Wonder Boys had 21 turnovers.

Braxton Reeves had 29 points for East Central (8-4, 4-2).

HARDING 80,

SE OKLAHOMA STATE 72

SEARCY — Will Francis scored 13 points in the second half to help Harding erase a six-point deficit in a home victory. Southeastern Oklahoma State led 45-39 at halftime, but Harding shot 61.9 percent in the second half to rally for the victory.

Tim Wagner made four three-pointers and had 24 points for Harding (7-3, 4-2), while Francis finished with 18 and Zac Ward had 15. The Bisons made 14 three-pointers as a team and outscored the Savage Storm (4-8, 0-6) 41-27 in the second half.

Kevin Buckingham led Southeastern Oklahoma State with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

OUACHITA BAPTIST 80,

SW OKLAHOMA STATE 62

ARKADELPHIA — Justin McCleary had 28 points while Carven Holcombe had 15 points and 14 rebounds as Ouachita Baptist earned a home victory. McCleary made 6 of 8 three-pointers and OBU made 11 as a team. The Tigers (6-4, 4-2) shot 53.1 percent from the floor and held Southwestern Oklahoma State (4-8, 1-5) to 38.1 percent.

WOMEN

HARDING 72,

SE OKLAHOMA STATE 69

SEARCY — Harding trailed by 22 points heading into the fourth quarter before outscoring Southeastern Oklahoma State 29-4 in the final 10 minutes to squeak out a victory at Rhodes Field House and stay unbeaten in the GAC.

Southeastern Oklahoma State (5-5, 3-3) led 65-43 entering the final period, but made just 2 of 17 shots from the floor missed on all nine three-point attempts and committed six turnovers. Harding, meanwhile, made 10 of 15 shots in the final quarter, was 2 of 2 from three-point range and made 7 of 14 free throws.

Harding (9-2, 6-0) started the final quarter on a 20-0 run to get within 65-63 with 3:30 left, and two free throws from Falan Miller tied it at 67-67 and a Sydnie Jones layup gave them a 70-69 lead.

Jones had 19 points for Harding, while Caroline Hogue had 15, Sydney Layrock had 12 and Miller had 10.

OUACHITA BAPTIST 114,

SW OKLAHOMA STATE 79

ARKADELPHIA — Kori Bullard made six three-pointers and scored 28 points to lead Ouachita Baptist’s big offensive game at Vining Arena.

Bullard made 11 of 16 shots to lead the Tigers (7-5, 4-2), while Madison Brittain had 19 points. Alivia Huell and Chasidee Owens each added 14 points.

OBU, which broke 100 points for the second game in a row and scored 80 points for the fourth game in a row, shot 56.1 percent from the floor (46 of 82) and made 12 of 26 three-pointers. OBU trailed 26-25 after the first quarter, but scored three points in the second quarter to lead 60-42 at halftime.

Savannah Gray had 19 points for Southwestern Oklahoma State (8-4, 4-2).

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 89, OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 86, OT

MONTICELLO — Brittnee Broadway’s three-pointer broke a tie game for the final time and Arkansas-Monticello held on for an overtime victory at Steelman Fieldhouse.

Broadway had 19 points to lead UAM (5-5, 2-4), which led 72-69 in the final seconds before Tasha Edge made three free throws with four seconds left to send the game to overtime.

UAM never trailed in overtime, but Oklahoma Baptist (4-8, 1-5) erased a five-point deficit and tied it 81-81 with 1:57 left before Broadway’s three.

Nelsha Peterson had 18 points for the Cotton Blossoms, while Ayesha Wahid had 16 points and Taylor Collins and Mia Hayes had 11.

ARKANSAS TECH 68,

EAST CENTRAL 43

RUSSELLVILLE — Kelsey McClure had 19 points to lead Arkansas Tech to an easy home victory.

McClure made three three-pointers, as did Calli White for the Golden Suns (9-1, 5-1) who have won eight games in a row. Cheyenne North had 12 points for Arkansas Tech, which led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter and 37-27 at halftime. Devon Branch had 17 points for East Central (2-8, 1-5), which was held to 24.5 percent shooting from the floor and 3 for 19 three-point shooting by Arkansas Tech.

HENDERSON STATE 87,

NW OKLAHOMA STATE 74

ARKADELPHIA — Brittany Branum had a career-high 31 points to lead Henderson State to an easy home victory.

Branum made 11 of 14 shots from the floor, 1 of 2 three-pointers and 8 of 9 free throws while also grabbing eight rebounds for the Reddies (5-7, 5-1). Henderson State led 28-12 at the end of the first quarter, and 54-23 at halftime.

Pink Jones added 16 points for Henderson State, which shot 45.2 percent, while Hailey Estes had 15.

Ashley Pride had 24 points for Northwestern Oklahoma State (3-10, 2-4).

SOUTHERN NAZARENE 72,

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 42

MAGNOLIA — Southern Nazarene jumped out to a 21-5 first quarter lead on its way to an easy victory.

Southern Arkansas (3-7, 1-5) was held to 21.9 percent shooting (14 of 64) and made 3 of 20 three-pointers.

Kimberly Crown had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Muleriders. Abby Boyd and Kandyce Freeman each had 16 points for Southern Nazarene (5-5, 2-4).