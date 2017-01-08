Local notes

Omni Center hosts potluck

The Omni Center for Peace, Justice and Ecology will hold a New Year's vegetarian potluck at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Omni Center, 3274 Lee Ave. in Fayetteville. Everyone with an interest in vegetarianism is welcome to eat and share views on healthier food, concern about cruelty to animals or global warming and climate change.

Information: (479) 935-4422 or (479) 442-4600.

ESL tutors recruited

The Literacy Council of Benton County will be training volunteers to be English as Second Language Tutors or Adult Basic Language tutors. Only English is spoken in class, and you do not need to know a second language or need a college degree to tutor. In a little under four hours (two hours of courses taken online in your home and two hours in a group with their Certified Tutor Trainer) volunteers will have the tools and materials necessary to give an adult the gift of literacy.

The next training session will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Literacy Council of Benton County office at 205 N.W. A St. in Bentonville and the Bentonville, Rogers or Bella Vista libraries.

Information: goliteracy.org or (479) 273-3486.

Red Cross needs blood

The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation appointment now and help save patient lives.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities are:

•Bentonville: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Synchrony Financial, 1801 Phyllis St.; 2-6 p.m. Jan. 24, Walmart, 406 S. Walton Blvd.; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 2, Bentonville Plaza, 609 S.W. Eighth St.

•Rogers: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 25, Bryan College, 3702 W. Walnut St.

•Jasper: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jasper High School, 600 School St.

•Fayetteville: 3-7 p.m. Monday, Colton's Restaurant, 642 E. Millsap Drive; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 26, University of Arkansas, 1106 W. Maple St.

Information: (800) 733-2767 or redcross.org.

Support Group fights cancer

A support group for adult patients, family and friends coping with leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, MDS and other blood cancers meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale.

Information: (479) 361-5847.

Ostomates find support

This support group is offered to anyone with an ostomy, preparing for an ostomy or caring for someone with an ostomy. It meets at 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale.

Information: nwaostomy.weebly.com.

