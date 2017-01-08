New lecture series to feature 4 Arkansas authors, their work

The Arkansas State Archives, in conjunction with the Historic Arkansas Museum, is launching a quarterly series of book lectures by Arkansas authors, titled "Pen to Podium: Arkansas Historical Writers' Lecture Series."

The series opens with a lecture by Kenneth C. Barnes, author of Anti-Catholicism in Arkansas: How Politicians, the Press, the Klan and Religious Leaders Imagined an Enemy, 1910-1960, at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock. Barnes is a professor at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Friends of the Arkansas State Archives is sponsoring a pre-lecture reception at 6:30 p.m. in the museum atrium.

Admission is free; registration is required -- deadline is Jan. 13. Call (501) 682-6900 or email events.archives@arkansas.gov.

The rest of the lineup (all lectures at 7 p.m. at the museum with a 6:30 reception):

• March 28: Elizabeth Hill will lecture on "A Splendid Piece of Work: Arkansas' Early Home Demonstration Clubs."

• June 20: Brooks Blevins will discuss Charles Wayman Hogue's book Back Yonder: An Ozark Chronicle.

• Oct. 17: Erik Wright will deliver a lecture titled "Main Street Mayhem: Crime, Murder and Justice in Downtown Paragould."

Great War recalled

The Rogers Historical Museum will commemorate the centennial anniversary of the United States' official entrance into World War I with an exhibit, "On Fields Far Away: Our Community During the Great War," opening Thursday at the museum, 322 S. Second St., Rogers.

The exhibition, on display until Sept. 23, will include artifacts from the museum's collection and objects on loan. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (479) 621-1154 or visit the website, rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Springdale exhibition

"Possessions," an exhibition of works by Bella Vista artist Ben Edwards, goes on display Monday at the Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main, Springdale. The exhibition, consisting of three principal artworks -- The Day Lounge, Dispossession and Understanding What You Want, all made from reclaimed materials purged from the artist's possessions -- will be up through Feb. 8. An artist reception will take place 6-8 p.m. Jan. 26.

Edwards is founding member of Bella Vista's Art Advisory Council and served on the inaugural staff of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art as its exhibition programs coordinator.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission to reception and gallery are free. Edwards' works will be available for purchase. Call (479) 751-5441, email info@acozarks.org or visit the website, acozarks.org.

Moving on up

Andrea McDaniel has taken over as executive director of The Weekend Theater, replacing James Norris, who has held the position since November 2013. McDaniel, who has served as assistant to the executive director for the past year, has a bachelor's degree in theater from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, with an emphasis in theater administration and directing. She has been involved with several Arkansas theaters, including the Arkadelphia Little Theater and Conway's Red Door Studios.

Style on 01/08/2017