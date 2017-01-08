Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics

— Special Olympics Arkansas is daring the Mountain View community to take the plunge.

On Tuesday, Special Olympics Arkansas will hold a Polar Plunge at Mountain View High School, 210 High School Drive. The Polar Plunge invites teams and individuals to raise money for the organization and to dive into a pool, lake or river of cold water in the winter months.

“It’s freezing water, and you never know what the weather or temperature is going to be like,” said Theresa Book, field representative for northeast and north-central Arkansas. “One weekend we may have ice on the water, and the next weekend, it may be 60 degrees. It’s certainly something to take off your bucket list, as they say.”

Prizes will be awarded for various levels of fundraising. The minimum donation of $50 per plunger allows the individual to take the plunge and receive an official T-shirt. Teams and individuals that raise $250 receive an official T-shirt and beach towel for each participant. Those who raise $500 receive the official T-shirt, beach towel and an extra-large umbrella. A donation of $1,000 or more allows the participant to receive the official T-shirt, beach towel, extra-large umbrella and lawn chair.

Teams and individuals can use www.firstgiving.com/soar/mtn-view-polar-plunge-2017 to raise donations for the Mountain View Polar Plunge.

Fundraisers like the Polar Plunge, which travels across the state, help make Special Olympics Arkansas free to its athletes.

“Special Olympics Arkansas is one of the few states that has athletes who are able to compete [for free] on the state and national level,” Book said. “There is no charge for them to come out and compete at the USA games or state competition level. It makes a difference for our athletes and allows them to be a part of our community, and for the people across the state of Arkansas to see what abilities our athletes have.”

The Mountain View Polar Plunge will take place in a drop tank, and area businesses participate as teams, Book said.

“At Mountain View last year, some of the banks were represented,” she said. “Some of the restaurants came out. The law enforcement at Mountain View is very helpful in organizing this, and the Fire Department sets up the drop tank.”

Book said the act of plunging is not a competition, but rather an experience.

“Most of them, after the initial shock, they enjoy it,” she said of participants’ reactions. “They feel like it’s for a good cause and plan for the next year what they’re going to do. A lot of them do costume contests. They get recognition for who has got the best costume.”

Last year’s Mountain View Polar Plunge raised $2,443, and the statewide amount raised from the Polar Plunge was $263,489.07, Book said.

The Polar Plunge will visit Batesville on Jan. 20 and 21, Cabot on Feb. 18, Searcy on Feb. 25 and Horseshoe Bend on March 4. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsarkansas.org/polar-plunge.

