Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, January 08, 2017, 3:08 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police beat

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:29 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Shot-up car found; man in LR hospital

Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night.

Officers were called about 7 p.m. to a tire shop at West 12th Street and South University Avenue, where they found a car that had been "shot up," police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said.

Police then found a man nearby at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary who'd been shot in the arm, McClanahan said. The man's injuries were not life-threatening.

McClanahan said investigators believe the man drove to the tire shop after being shot somewhere else.

Further circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

No arrests had been made late Saturday.

Metro on 01/08/2017

Print Headline: Shot-up car found; man in LR hospital Gunshot in arm puts LR man in hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police beat

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online