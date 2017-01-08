Police beat
Shot-up car found; man in LR hospital
Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night.
Officers were called about 7 p.m. to a tire shop at West 12th Street and South University Avenue, where they found a car that had been "shot up," police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said.
Police then found a man nearby at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary who'd been shot in the arm, McClanahan said. The man's injuries were not life-threatening.
McClanahan said investigators believe the man drove to the tire shop after being shot somewhere else.
Further circumstances of the shooting were unclear.
No arrests had been made late Saturday.
