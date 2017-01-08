Police investigating after 1 person fatally shot in Little Rock

Little Rock police are investigating after one person was shot and killed Sunday night.

The department said officers were on the scene at the intersection of 34th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the south part of the city.

Police reported around 8:30 p.m. that the victim had died. The death was the city's first homicide of the year.

No further information was available as of Sunday night. An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is on the scene.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story .