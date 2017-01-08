Pratt boosts sharp-shooting Trojans

Kaitlyn Pratt had another career game and the UALR women's basketball team stayed unbeaten in the Sun Belt Conference on Saturday.

Pratt, a senior forward, tied a career-high for the second game in a row with 24 points and added 10 rebounds to lead the Trojans to a 77-69 victory over Appalachian State in Boone, N.C.

The victory was the third in a row for the Trojans (10-6, 4-0), and they have scored more than 70 points in each one.

Pratt made 8 of 10 shots from the floor and 8 of 10 free throws to lead UALR, which shot 52.8 percent from the floor, made 15 of 21 free throws and came within one point of a season-high point total.

Sharde' Collins added 21 points for the Trojans, while Kyra Collier had 14 points and Emily Lytle made 3 of 4 three-pointers to finish with nine points.

UALR never trailed while winning its 17th consecutive regular-season Sun Belt game. The Trojans took a 20-10 lead after the first quarter and led 41-31 at halftime on 15-of-29 shooting.

Q. Murray had 16 points for Appalachian State (6-9, 1-3), while Madi Story and Bria Carter each had 15 and Joi Jones added 11 points. The Mountaineers shot 41.5 percent from the floor.

UALR scored the first eight points of the third quarter and three times pushed its lead to 20, the last coming on a jumper from Collier that made it 57-37 with 3:35 left.

The Mountaineers cut the lead in the fourth quarter, but they never got closer than the final score.

UALR is 4-0 in the Sun Belt for the fourth time in Coach Joe Foley's 14 seasons. The Trojans next play on Jan. 14 at home against Arkansas State.

COASTAL CAROLINA 57,

ARKANSAS STATE 55

CONWAY, S.C. -- Arkansas State didn't score in the game's final 5:56, paving the way for Coastal Carolina's game-winning rally at the HTC Center.

ASU (3-13, 1-3) led 51-42 entering the fourth quarter, 53-43 with 9:00 left, and 55-49 after a Lauren Bradshaw layup with 5:56 left. But the Red Wolves didn't score again, as the Chanticleers stormed back, scoring the game's final eight points.

Coastal Carolina (6-8, 1-3) scored the final points on a layup from DJ Williams and a free throw from Alexis Robinson. ASU had the ball in the final seconds, but Dominique Oliver committed a turnover.

Oliver led ASU with 11 points, while Brittany Fowler had 9 points and Oliver had 8. The Red Wolves shot 37.9 percent from the floor, and were 2 of 9 in the fourth quarter. The Red Wolves committed 26 turnovers, which led to 22 Chanticleers points. Jada Ford, ASU's leading scorer, did not play because of a shoulder injury.

Ced Gibson led Coastal Carolina, which earned its first Sun Belt victory, with 13 points, while Naheria Hamilton, Williams and Jas Adams each had 10 points. Coastal Carolina shot 32.3 percent.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

ABILENE CHRISTIAN 83,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 76

ABILENE, Texas -- Abilene Christian outscored Central Arkansas 28-15 in the third quarter to pull away for a second consecutive Southland game on Saturday.

Abilene Christian led UCA 36-30 at halftime, but led 64-45 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats (9-6, 3-0) made 8 of 12 shots from the floor and 5 of 5 three-pointers to extend their lead. They made 13 of 26 three-pointers to negate the Sugar Bears' offensive performance.

UCA (9-4, 1-2) shot 51.7 percent (31 of 60).

Abilene Christian outrebounded UCA 38-21 and made 22 of 24 free throws.

SWAC WOMEN

ALABAMA STATE 74, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 62

PINE BLUFF -- Alabama State had a strong start to both halves in handing Arkansas-PIne Bluff a loss at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Alabama State took a 25-13 lead after the first quarter, then outscored UAPB 23-14 in the third quarter to end any threat of a comeback. It was UAPB's third consecutive loss and second in a row to start the SWAC season.

Destiny Brewton had 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting for UAPB (3-10, 0-2), and Faith Ohanta had 9 points and 9 rebounds.

UAPB shot 41.5 percent from the floor and committed 24 turnovers.

Alabama State (3-10, 2-1) made 7 of 13 shots from the floor in the first quarter, then 8 of 13 in the third quarter, after which it led 55-38.

Shamyiah Smith led the Hornets with 16 points, while Daniele Ewert and Britney Wright each had 12.

Alabama State made 30 of 42 free throws, while UAPB made 15 of 22.

