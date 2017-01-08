Rare disorder causes dwarfism in Vilonia teen

Eli Hatfield is a typical 13-year-old boy in many ways — he loves the drums, girls and wearing cowboy boots — but he also has a rare condition that most teenagers don’t have to face.

Eli, a seventh-grader at Vilonia Middle School, has Kniest dysplasia, a disorder that causes dwarfism and other health problems.

“They basically said I would never live,” Eli said, referring to his mother’s doctors.

Donna Hatfield and her husband, Tony, have two other children — a 32-year-old son, Kurt Hatfield, and 16-year-old Elizabeth.

Donna said her mother was living with the family, and when she died, they wanted a change. They moved to Vilonia in June.

Donna was 36 years old when she was pregnant with Eli, and she found out a few months into the pregnancy that Eli wasn’t developing normally. Because she was older than 35, her pregnancy was considered high risk, and she went to a doctor in Little Rock.

“He told us that [Eli’s] limbs weren’t growing — we might as well abort him. I said, ‘I don’t think so.’ It shocked us that he would say that. There was no way we would ever consider doing that. We said God gave him to us, and however he came, we would take him,” Donna said.

Eli likes to tell the story that he’s heard his parents tell time and time again.

“You know, I’ll bet my mom was really scared about what the doctor said, … and then once the doctors told them, my mom and my dad said, ‘If we have to carry him till he’s 30, we will.’”

Donna said that’s what her husband said.

“They told us he probably would never walk; he would never talk — that he would be blind. My husband said, ‘Well, if I have to carry him on my back his whole life, I will.’ He said, ‘God gave him to me, and we gave him back to God.’ We told God, ‘You do with him what you will.’”

Donna was 37 when she gave birth to Eli three weeks early. She said only one in 1 million babies is born with Kniest dysplasia.

He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and he was 14 3/4 inches long.

Today, he is 44 inches tall, and doctors don’t know if he will grow taller, Donna said. He also wears hearing aids and glasses.

Eli didn’t walk until he was 3, but he’s been running ever since, his mother said.

One of Eli’s favorite things to do — and he has to admit he’s pretty good at it — is a dance move called “the worm.”

“We’ve tried to instill in him that he’s no different than anybody else; he’s just a little shorter. He can do anything, and he pretty much does,” she said.

“We don’t want him treated any different than any other child when it comes to discipline,” she said.

Eli said he’s a “pretty good kid,” and his mother agreed. However, he occasionally talks too much in class, she said.

He has some educational accommodations because of his disabilities, too.

“He has a little learning disability in math, and it takes him a little bit longer to write. A lot of teachers will make copies of notes to give him — not every teacher does that — when they see he might be struggling to keep up,” Donna said.

Eli has a wheelchair named Bob that he uses to get from class to class.

“Usually, one of the kids will push him,” she said.

Eli said because of his size, he has been bullied throughout his life.

“You know, people call me different kinds of names, like short and stuff. I feel like I can do anything they can do.”

At Vilonia Middle School, however, Donna said her son has been embraced.

“The kids have been wonderful with him; it’s just been amazing,” she said.

“I’m not shy,” Eli said. He said the first day of middle school, he was approached by members of the football team.

“One of the kids come up to me instantly, and we became friends,” Eli said, referring to Jesse Watlington. It didn’t take long for the team to ask Eli to be its manager, and although he’s not a huge football fan, he agreed.

“You just help fill up water bottles and all that good junk,” he said.

He also plays percussion in the band, which he said is his favorite class.

Vilonia Middle School Principal Lori Lombardi said the first day she saw Eli enter the school, her protective instincts took over.

“I thought, we’re going to have to watch and be diligent. I mean, all the things started going through my head that could go wrong.”

He came up to the [office] window, and it didn’t take but a minute or two for me to think, ‘He’s going to be fine.’”

The first day or two of school, I asked, ‘What do you need me to do?’ He said, ’ I don’t need you to do anything. If I need something, I’ll tell you.’ I said, ‘OK, I’m counting on you.’ He’s like no other kid. He’s just a wonderful kid,” Lombardi said. “They’re a wonderful family.”

Eli describes himself as “pretty nice and cool,” but he knows he might be teased sometimes.

“If they make fun of me, it really doesn’t bother me anymore. I just tell people I’m no different. I tell them, ‘I’m no different than y’all, but my size,’” he said.

Eli, who will turn 14 on Jan. 23, said his goals are to “get a house, get married and have kids.”

Oh, and get a car.

Just like a typical teenager.

