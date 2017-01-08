PHOTOS: Sea of uniforms packs Little Rock club for annual toast to military

A tradition-filled evening for young men and women attending one of the nation's military academies and their families was held Dec. 30. The annual All Service Academies Holiday Celebration took place at the Little Rock Club.

Midshipmen and cadets attending the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy were joined by family members, friends and academy alumni as the evening began with a cocktail reception.

The program included a presentation of the midshipmen and cadets with their escorts. Capt. Zachary Janosky served as master of ceremony. Time was taken to remember America's prisoners of war and those missing in action, with Cadet Jordan Elliott, Midshipman Joseph Bunyard, Midshipman Jordan Gonyea, Cadet Nicholas Amerson and Cadet Ethan Jackson serving as honor guard.

Guest speaker was Vice Adm. Luke McCollum of Washington, formerly of Bentonville. After a series of formal military toasts, dinner was served. The evening ended after a tribute video to the Class of 2017.

The celebration was hosted by the U.S. Naval Academy Parents Club of Arkansas.

