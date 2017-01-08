Taiwan's leader stops in U.S.; Trump team cites no plan to see her

BEIJING -- An official with President-elect Donald Trump's transition team said Saturday that neither Trump nor transition officials would meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who stopped in the U.S. during her trip to the Americas.

Still, Tsai's trip will be scrutinized by Beijing for any signs that Trump's team would risk its ire by further engaging with the self-ruled island that China considers its territory.

Tsai, who departed Taipei on Saturday, pledged to bolster Taiwan's international profile as she set off on a trip to reinforce relations with diplomatic allies in Central America, a task that has taken on new urgency as Beijing ramps up efforts to diplomatically isolate the island.

Speaking to reporters before her departure, Tsai said the visits to Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador would "show the international society that Taiwan is a capable and responsible partner for cooperation."

She transited through Houston on Saturday. Beijing had urged Washington to prevent Tsai from landing in the U.S. to "refrain from sending any wrong signal to the Taiwanese independence forces."

Beijing considers the self-governing island as part of China, and officials complained after Trump last month breached diplomatic protocol by speaking by phone with the Taiwanese leader. Trump raised further concerns when he questioned a U.S. policy that since 1979 has recognized Beijing as China's government and maintains only unofficial relations with Taiwan.

U.S. lawmakers often meet with Taiwanese presidents transiting through the U.S. -- most recently in June, when Tsai met in Miami with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Trump transition spokesman Jessica Ditto said in an email Saturday that the president-elect would not meet with the Taiwanese leader while she was in the U.S., nor would members of his transition team.

Trump sounded unaware of Tsai's trip when he was asked about it on New Year's Eve.

"Nobody's ever mentioned that to me," he told reporters. "I'm not meeting with anybody until after Jan. 20, because it's a little bit inappropriate from a protocol standpoint. But we'll see."

Tsai was expected to keep her presence in the U.S. low-key to avoid further inflaming tensions with China, which has been angered by her refusal to endorse Beijing's concept that Taiwan and the mainland are part of a single Chinese nation.

Beijing says failing to endorse the one-China principle would destabilize relations and hurt peace in the region. In late December, in what Beijing called routine exercises, a fleet of warships, including China's only aircraft carrier, sailed past Taiwan's south, prompting Taipei to deploy fighter jets to monitor the fleet.

"I'm confident that both Taiwan and the U.S. want this transit to be low profile," said Bonnie Glaser, senior adviser for Asia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "There is nothing to be gained by irritating Beijing."

In Central America, Tsai will focus on strengthening ties with allies to fend off Beijing's efforts to draw governments away from Taipei and further diminish its global presence. Beijing and Taipei have competed for allies for much of the nearly seven decades since the end of China's civil war in 1949, when the defeated Nationalist government fled across the Taiwan Strait.

Tsai, who is leading a delegation of 120 people, will meet with most of the four countries' leaders and attend the inauguration of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. Tsai said she would also interact with the heads of state of other countries at the inauguration.

China has intervened to prevent the island's participation in international forums and has established diplomatic relations with former Taiwan allies Gambia and Sao Tome and Principe.

The moves have been seen as effectively abandoning the unspoken diplomatic truce that lasted eight years under Tsai's China-friendly predecessor.

Just 21 countries and governments, mostly in Latin America and the Caribbean, have official ties with Taiwan.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.

