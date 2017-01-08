TODAY’S GAMES

Dolphins at Steelers

12:05 p.m. Central, CBS LINE — Steelers by 11

SERIES — Series tied 13-13; Dolphins beat Steelers 30-15, Oct. 16, 2016

DOLPHINS TO WATCH Coach Adam Gase’s team’s last postseason victory came in the wild-card round in 2000. … In Dolphins 30-15 romp over the Steelers on Oct. 16, RB Jay Ajayi (204 yards) became first back to go over 200 yards rushing vs. Pittsburgh in 16 years. … WR Jarvis Landry 1 of 2 players with 80 receptions in each of first 3 seasons (Odell Beckham Jr.) … DE Cam Wake’s 81½ sacks rank second in team history. … CB Tony Lippett had 4 INTs and 10 passes defended this season.

STEELERS TO WATCH Coach Mike Tomlin is 6-5 in playoffs, including 4-2 at home. Both home losses came in wildcard round (Jacksonville 2007, Baltimore 2014). … QB Ben Roethlisberger, WR Antonio Brown and RB Le’Veon Bell will be in lineup together in playoff game for the first time. … Brown’s 481 receptions since start of 2013 most over 4-year span in NFL history. … CB Artie Burns’ 3 INTs tied for first among rookies. … LB James Harrison’s 5 sacks led team, which had 38 sacks.

FANTASY TIP Play Bell, not Ajayi. Bell led NFL in yards from scrimmage (157) and faces the 30th-ranked rushing defense. Despite Ajayi’s huge game against the Steelers earlier this season, the Steelers’ defense is much improved and Dolphins backup QB Matt Moore will not take the heat off of Ajayi.

INJURY REPORT OUT Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill; Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo, DE Ricardo Matthews. DOUBTFUL Dolphins CB Byron Maxwell. QUESTIONABLE Dolphins CB Tony Lippett, C Kraig Urbik, LB Jelani Jenkins, S Bacarri Rambo; Steelers TE Ladarius Green, LB Vince Williams, S Robert Golden.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(9) 114.0 RUSH 110.0 (14)

(26) 218.8 PASS 262.6 (5)

(24) 332.8 YARDS 372.6 (7)

(17) 22.7 POINTS 24.9 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(30) 140.4 RUSH 100.0 (13)

(15) 242.2 PASS 242.6 (16)

(29) 382.6 YARDS 342.6 (12)

(18) 23.8 POINTS 20.4 (10)

Giants at Packers

3:40 p.m. Central, Fox LINE — Packers by 5

SERIES — Packers lead 32-26-2; Packers beat Giants 23-16, Oct. 9, 2016

GIANTS TO WATCH Coach Ben McAdoo is second Giants head coach with at least 11 victories in first year (Dan Reeves, 11, in 1993). … QB Eli Manning is 2-0 at the Packers in the postseason; Giants won Super Bowl both times. … RB Paul Perkins is coming off his first career 100-yard game, running for 102 yards on 21 carries last week against the Redskins. … S Landon Collins has a team-high 125 tackles, most by a safety in franchise history. … CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie had a team-high 6 INTs and is second in the NFL with 21 pass deflections.

PACKERS TO WATCH Coach Mike Mc-Carthy is fourth coach in NFL history to lead a single franchise to 8 consecutive playoff appearances, joining Tom Landry, Chuck Noll and Bill Belichick. … QB Aaron Rodgers threw 15 TD passes and no INTs in 6-game winning streak to end regular season. He had 40 TD passes, first time leading league in category. … WR Jordy Nelson had team-high 14 TD catches, his third season with 13-plus TD catches. … LB Clay Matthews’ 10 career postseason sacks are most in franchise history. … S Micah Hyde has 3 INTs in past 4 games.

FANTASY TIP WR Randall Cobb had 9 catches for 108 yards in last meeting with Giants. Don’t dismiss his value.

INJURY REPORT OUT Packers CB Quinten Rollins, RB James Starks. DOUBTFUL Giants DE Owamagbe Odighizuwa. QUESTIONABLE Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul; Packers CB Damarious Randall, LB Joe Thomas, C Joseph Tretter, T Bryan Bulaga, WR Randall Cobb, LB Jayrone Elliott, LB Nick Perry.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(29) 88.2 RUSH 106.3 (20)

(17) 242.4 PASS 262.4 (7)

(25) 330.6 YARDS 368.7 (8)

(26) 19.4 POINTS 27.0 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(3) 88.6 RUSH 94.7 (8)

(23) 251.1 PASS 269.2 (31)

(10) 339.7 YARDS 363.9 (22)

(2) 17.8 POINTS 24.2 (21)