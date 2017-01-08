PHOTOS: Tradition waltzes on at debutante ball in Little Rock

The Country Club of Little Rock's 2016 Debutantes were presented Dec. 30 in the club's ballroom.

Friends and family of the 15 debutantes were welcomed by club president Warren Simpson. He noted the event was a long and revered tradition at the club and some of the young women making their debut that evening were second-, third- or fourth-generation debutantes.

They were presented by their fathers or grandfathers and then curtsied to their mothers or grandmothers. Afterward, the debutantes waltzed with their presenters to music by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra String Quartet.

Later, after a dinner buffet in the Garden Room, guests returned to the ballroom for dancing to the music of Big Swing & The Ballroom Blasters.

Making their debuts were: Katherine Reyes Hadden, daughter of Dr. Kristie Hadden and Joe Hadden, University of Arkansas at Fayetteville Honors College; Johanna Cates Hurst, daughter of Stacy and Howard Cates Hurst, Washington & Lee University; Clark McAlister Kennedy, daughter of Dr. Elicia Kennedy and Kevin Kennedy, UA; Helen Spradling Hathaway, daughter of Laura and Jeffrey Hathaway, University of Notre Dame; Sarah Elizabeth McKenzie Hill, daughter of Martha and U.S. Rep. French Hill, University of Texas at Austin;

Mary Mills Menz, daughter of Courtney and Douglas W. Menz, UA; McKenzie Ellis Moriconi, daughter of Cynthia Frazier and Joseph Moriconi, University of Arkansas at Little Rock; Shelby Pitchford Powers, daughter of Mary and Dr. Robert Edward Powers, Duke University; Elsie Silverman Pugh, daughter of Cindy and Thomas Pugh Jr., UA Walton Honors Program; Ann O'Neal Pevahouse, daughter of Vicki and Dr. Joe Pevahouse, University of Mississippi;

Spencer Elizabeth Pevahouse, daughter of Vicki and Dr. Joe Pevahouse, Texas Christian University; Laura Cain Tipton, granddaughter of Mary Lynn Dudley and John E. Anthony, UA Bumpers Honors College; Rachel Anne Silaski, daughter of Dana and Gordon Silaski, University of Alabama Honors College; Sarah Lane Silaski, daughter of Dana and Gordon Silaski, University of Alabama Honors College; Madeline Nash Whitacre, daughter of Susie and Michael Whitacre, Southern Methodist University.

