Volunteers in district help students, schools

— Within the Cabot Public School District, community members have a chance to become heroes.

The district’s Hallway Heroes program, which encourages those such as parents, grandparents and relatives of students to take part, trains the community on assisting schools with kindergartners through sixth-graders with various needs. This school year, more Hallway Heroes have been trained for the program than ever before, said Michael Byrd, director of Student Services for the district. The total number of participants is about 120.

“This is such a close-knit community and such a tight-knit community,” Byrd said. “We want our community involved in the school, and it’s a good way to get our community involved, whether it’s an aunt, an uncle, a grandparent, a mom or a dad.”

At Westside Elementary School, “Grandpa” greets students each day. Paul Dillard, 76, a retired custodian, began volunteering at Westside eight years ago when his granddaughter wanted him to stay with her until she went to class. Since then, Dillard has been opening the front doors of the school and greeting students with a hug or a high-five from about 7:20-8 a.m. every day.

“One morning, this little girl gave me a hug, and the guy behind her said, ‘You shouldn’t be hugging on him,’” Dillard said. “She said, ‘I get this hug every morning — you just mind your business.’”

Hallway Heroes volunteer at schools as much as they can on their own schedule, but Sherri Jennings, Westside principal, said Dillard shows up each day and lets her know in advance if he has a doctor’s appointment that will keep him from being there.

Jennings said Dillard’s hug may be the only one some students get in the morning, and Dillard said greeting students and teachers is a habit he just can’t break.

Since his granddaughter was known to call him “Grandpa” while she was in first grade, the name stuck for Dillard.

“The whole class that year would start calling him Grandpa,” Jennings said. “And then as that teacher would see him every morning and say, ‘Hey, Grandpa,’ and as those kids got older, they kept doing it over the next several years, so it just grew to where everybody called him Grandpa.”

Mary Rose Youngblood, 9, a fourth-grader at Westside Elementary School, said seeing Dillard in the morning puts a smile on her face for the day and makes her love coming to school.

“When he’s not here, I kind of feel a little bit sad because I miss him, and I know that he has something else to do, but I also wish he could be here,” she explained. “He is more than a hero to me. He’s a very wonderful, compassionate man who I hold in my heart very dearly.”

Hallway Heroes is a spin-off of the Watchdog Dads program, but Byrd said he wanted the entire community to feel like it could take part in the schools. In order to become a Hallway Hero, participants must go through a one-time orientation and receive a yearly background check. The orientation explains what needs a school may have, such as making copies and assisting with special projects, and goes over what not to do while at the schools, such as using the same bathrooms students use and discussing religion or politics.

This school year, Mike Ostrowski completed the training to become a Hallway Hero at Ward Central Elementary School, where his son Peyton, a fourth-grader, and daughter Morgan, a kindergartner, are students. He joked that he does whatever Principal Dawn Verkler and Ward Central teachers need of him, such as making copies, stacking cans of corn for donations and doing heavy lifting around the school.

“I wish there were more people doing it that would come into the schools,” he said. “There’s always need for more. I have the luxury, I have a day off during the week when I can come in, but there’s always that need for parents and volunteers.”

Ostrowski, who is part of the Ward Volunteer Fire Department, has brought firetrucks to the school for the kids to learn about fire safety. He volunteers at Ward Central for the entire school day each Wednesday, when he’s off work from the Fire Department.

Peyton said it’s cool that his dad comes to school each Wednesday to volunteer at Ward Central and have lunch with his children. Peyton’s friends also like having Ostrowski around.

“They really like it because they all know his name, and he knows all their names, and sometimes he’ll come out to recess and play with us,” Peyton said.

Other than Assistant Principal Andy Sullivan, Ostrowski is the only other male who assists at the school.

“It means a lot to us. It means a lot to the kids,” Verkler said. “They may not all have a father figure or a male figure in their life.”

Sarah McNally was one of 12 who completed training this school year to be a Hallway Hero at Southside Elementary School, which two of her kids, Brayden and Kaleb, attend. McNally, who works at a church and is also a stay-at-home mother, has helped with recess duty, cafeteria duty, classroom assistance and more, and assists at the school every day.

“I think as a Hallway Hero, I like being able to support the teachers and the students,” she said. “I get to take that little bit of pressure off of teachers to help out with certain students. Those kids who may not have that extra attention at home can get it at the school.”

McNally also eats lunch with Brayden and Kaleb, who love having their mom around, she said.

“I would like people to not worry about whether they’re going to be good at it and just do it,” she said of joining the program. “I didn’t do it the first few years because I was worried that I wasn’t going to be good enough at it. With kids, it doesn’t matter how good you are; you’re spending that time with them.”

Southside Elementary Principal Stacy Allen said McNally is everything one would hope for in a volunteer. When the school presented its Polar Express this winter, McNally helped build the train. Allen said it’s important for the students to have examples of adults helping others and being kind.

“You would think that she works here as often as she is here helping out and being helpful to others,” Allen said. “She’s in the workroom; she’s creating materials for teachers, helping run copies, anything that teachers need. Sometimes, they’ll even come up to her with an idea, and then she’s like, ‘Oh, we could do this’ and then takes it to the next level.”

Jennings said a Hallway Hero doesn’t have to have specific skills, just an interest in helping the school and helping students enjoy coming to school.

“It can be something very small, that seems small, such as opening a door, that can have such a big impact on a whole school community,” Jennings said. “No matter what their skill level is or what they feel they can bring to the table, there’s something they can do to have a big impact on kids.”

For more information or to become a Hallway Hero, contact Byrd at michael.byrd@cps.k12.ar.us.

Staff writer Syd Hayman can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or shayman@arkansasonline.com.