3 Arkansas lawmakers who defected to GOP named as committee chairs

Three Arkansas lawmakers who defected from the Democratic Party to the GOP over the past two years will be leading top committees in the House this year.

House Speaker Jeremy Gillam on Monday announced who will chair his chamber's committees in the 91st General Assembly. Rep. Joe Jett will chair Revenue and Taxation, Rep. Jeff Wardlaw will chair Public Health, and Rep. Mike Holcomb will chair Public Transportation.

Jett and Wardlaw both left the Democratic Party last year after the GOP expanded its majorities in both chambers. Holcomb switched parties in August 2015.

Gillam told reporters that the chairmanships were not offered to the lawmakers in exchange for their party switches. He noted that Holcomb had previously been the transportation panel's vice chairman and that Jett had been the tax committee's chairman as a Democrat.

Rep. David Hillman, who left the Democratic Party for the Republican Party last year, was named vice chairman of the Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee.

