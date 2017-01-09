After U.S. official shot, Mexico jails 1

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican prosecutors said Sunday that authorities have arrested a U.S. citizen in the shooting of an official from the U.S. Consulate in the western city of Guadalajara.

The attorney general's office of the western state of Jalisco said on Twitter that the suspect had been turned over to federal prosecutors. Attacks on diplomats are federal crimes in Mexico.

The suspect, who was not identified, will be deported to the United States, according to a statement released by Mexico's Foreign Relations Ministry and the attorney general's office. The officials did not give any information on a possible motive.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry issued a statement thanking Mexico for the quick arrest.

"On behalf of President [Barack] Obama and the people of the United States, I want to thank the Government of Mexico for their swift and decisive arrest of a suspect in the heinous attack against our Foreign Service Officer colleague," Kerry said. "My thoughts and prayers remain with this officer and his family during this difficult time."

The U.S. has not identified the official, who was shot in his car Friday in Guadalajara. He was in stable condition Saturday after the attack.

Mexican media identified him as Christopher Ashcraft, whose profile on social networking sites listed him as a consular officer in Guadalajara since last year.

Jalisco state is dominated by the violent Jalisco New Generation cartel. There was no immediate evidence of any cartel link to the attack.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City urged U.S. citizens to limit their movements in the Guadalajara area.

"As the investigation into the January 6 shooting of the U.S. Consulate employee continues, U.S. citizens in the Guadalajara area are urged to restrict their movements outside their homes and places of work to those truly essential," the embassy said in a statement.

"They should also take care not to fall into predictable patterns for those movements that are essential," the statement said. "They should vary the times and routes of their movements."

It was unclear whether that was a reference to the apparent stalking of the U.S. consular employee by the gunman.

Surveillance video of the attack shows the gunman following the official in a parking garage. The official was dressed in shorts. The attacker doesn't appear to try to approach the official while he is walking, but instead waits for him to exit the parking garage in his vehicle and fires a round into the car's windshield.

Consular employees and other U.S. agents have been attacked in Mexico in the past. The attackers have often argued that those were instances of mistaken identity, such as a case in which former gang members testified that a U.S. Consulate employee, her husband and another man were slain in 2010 because their white SUV was similar to one used by a rival cartel.

