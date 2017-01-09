Agent: Deatrich Wise invited to NFL Combine

— Arkansas defensive end Deatrich Wise has been invited to participate in the NFL Combine, his agent said Sunday during an interview on Fox 16 in Little Rock.

Wise, who recorded 49 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a redshirt senior, is the fourth Arkansas player to receive an invitation to the combine. Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, receiver Keon Hatcher and linebacker Brooks Ellis also have been invited.

Wise is working out this month at the Michael Johnson Performance Center near Dallas. Turnage said he expects Wise to be drafted somewhere between the third and fifth rounds of the draft.

"He's going to need to show get-off and his explosion off the line," said Chris Turnage of United Athlete Agency. "That's going to be a big key for him. The NFL, they pay the pass rushers; they don't want to pay the run-stoppers as much. So he's got to show some of that explosiveness he had the second half of last year."

Prior to the combine, Wise will play in the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 21 in St. Petersburg, Fla. He'll be joined there by college teammates Ellis, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter and offensive lineman Dan Skipper.

Turnage said another one of his clients - receiver Drew Morgan - also may receive an invitation to the combine, which runs from Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis.

"Drew's on the bubble right now," Turnage said. "...After the juniors come out, (scouts) will go back and vote, and Drew is one of those guys they've told, 'You're right there.' Depending on what happens with the juniors, he might have a shot to go."