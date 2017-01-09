Arkansas lawmakers begin legislative session

Arkansas lawmakers have begun this year's legislative session, facing a division over tax cuts and questions about how to start the state's medical marijuana program.

The House and Senate convened Monday for the start of the 91st General Assembly. Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to address a joint session of the Legislature on Tuesday.

The session begins months after Republicans expanded their majorities in both chambers of the Legislature in the November election and through the defection of three Democratic lawmakers. Republicans hold 26 of the 35 seats in the Senate and 76 of the 100 seats in the House.

Hutchinson has called on lawmakers to approve a $50 million tax cut for low-income residents, but some fellow Republicans are pushing for deeper cuts that would take effect more quickly.

