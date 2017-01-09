Arkansas mother charged after newborn tests positive for meth, sheriff says

A 33-year-old Arkansas woman was arrested after she gave birth to a newborn boy who tested positive for drugs, authorities said.

Lindsey D. Gilbreath of Ash Flat is facing a charge of introducing a controlled substance into the body of another person, the Izard County sheriff's office said in a statement Monday.

Sheriff Tate Lawrence said in a statement that Gilbreath gave birth to a baby who "tested positive for methamphetamine and other controlled substances."

The baby "began suffering withdrawal symptoms shortly after birth," Lawrence wrote.

Gilbreath was booked into the Izard County jail Friday and was released over the weekend on $10,000 bond, authorities said.

Izard County sheriff's office Lt. Charlie Melton said the boy, who was born Dec. 31, was "doing better" after undergoing treatment for withdrawal.

"I think the child is going to be fine," he added.

Gilbreath is due in court Jan. 17.