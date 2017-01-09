Home / Latest News /
Arkansas, Oklahoma among 10 states with lowest gas prices
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:01 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Motorists in Arkansas and Oklahoma are enjoying some of the lowest gasoline prices in the nation.
AAA Oklahoma said Monday that the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Arkansas was $2.16, the sixth lowest in the nation. Oklahoma's price of $2.17 was the nation's eighth lowest. Gas prices in South Carolina and Tennessee were the lowest in the nation at $2.14 a gallon.
AAA says Oklahoma's price average fell more than 1 cent per gallon over the past weekend, with the average in Tulsa down 3 cents and the Oklahoma City price 1.4 cents lower than on Friday.
The national average price of gas was $2.37 per gallon Monday, the most expensive since June 2016. Prices have moved higher by 3 cents per gallon from a week ago.
