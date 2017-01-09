Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 09, 2017, 11:42 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: Assailant robs Little Rock hotel with note demanding 'all the money or you die'

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 10:15 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A man robbed the Econo Lodge on Mabelvale Pike in Little Rock on early Saturday morning, taking $250 cash, police said.

According to a Little Rock police report, an employee was working at the hotel shortly after 3:30 a.m. when a black man wearing an orange hoodie, white gloves and a “black facial covering” walked inside and handed her a paper note.

According to police, the note said, “Give me all the money or you die.” The worker handed the assailant $250 from the hotel’s cash drawer, after which he demanded the note, took the paper and fled the business.

Surveillance footage of the encounter showed the man in the orange hoodie enter the hotel and later run west from the premises, the report said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Police: Assailant robs Little Rock hotel with note demanding 'all the money or you die'

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

HarleyOwner says... January 9, 2017 at 11:03 a.m.

Little Rock is under siege by thugs too lazy to work.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online