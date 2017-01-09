Police: Assailant robs Little Rock hotel with note demanding 'all the money or you die'

A man robbed the Econo Lodge on Mabelvale Pike in Little Rock on early Saturday morning, taking $250 cash, police said.

According to a Little Rock police report, an employee was working at the hotel shortly after 3:30 a.m. when a black man wearing an orange hoodie, white gloves and a “black facial covering” walked inside and handed her a paper note.

According to police, the note said, “Give me all the money or you die.” The worker handed the assailant $250 from the hotel’s cash drawer, after which he demanded the note, took the paper and fled the business.

Surveillance footage of the encounter showed the man in the orange hoodie enter the hotel and later run west from the premises, the report said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.