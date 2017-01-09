Home /
First look at Arkansas' 2017 baseball roster
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 11:19 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its roster for the 2017 season.
The Razorbacks have 44 players on the roster. At least 10 will have to redshirt to satisfy the NCAA's 35-man roster requirement.
Catcher Zach Plunkett must redshirt after transferring from TCU, but will count toward the 35-man roster because he is on scholarship. NCAA rules state that all players on scholarship must count toward the roster even if they redshirt.
There are seven players who went through fall practice who are no longer on the roster. Those include outfielders Jack Benninghoff and Darien Simms, infielder Blake Wiggins, utility player Austin Catron and left-handed pitcher Ty Harris.
Catron and Simms both played in 27 games last season. Catron started 22 times - mostly as a designated hitter - and finished with a .261 batting average and 16 RBI. Simms was used mostly as a pinch-runner and was 6-for-6 in stole base attempts, and scored 12 runs.
Benninghoff was used in 14 games last season but struggled with a .111 batting average. Harris had a team-worst 9.64 ERA in seven relief appearances.
Arkansas is scheduled to start preseason team practices on Jan. 27 and open the season Feb. 17 with the first of a three-game series against Miami (Ohio).
2017 Arkansas Baseball Roster
3 Jared Gates INF L/R Jr 6-0 190 Wichita, Kan./Wichita Northwest HS/Iowa West. CC
4 Matt Burch INF L/R Fr 5-7 170 Gurnee, Ill./Warren Township HS
5 Cody Scroggins INF/RHP R/R So 6-0 185 Bentonville, Ark. / Bentonville HS
6 Hunter Wilson INF L/R Jr 5-10 170 Spiro, Okla. / Spiro HS / Stephen F. Austin / Eastern OK St. JC
7 Jack Kenley INF L/R Fr 6-0 180 Germantown, Tenn. / Houston HS
8 Eric Cole OF S/R So 5-11 195 Southlake, Texas / Southlake Central HS
9 Jax Biggers INF L/R So 5-11 175 Missouri City, Texas / Ridge Point HS / Cisco JC
10 Josh Alberius RHP R/R R-Sr 5-11 175 Little Rock, Ark. / Little Rock Christian Academy
11 Keaton McKinney RHP R/R Jr 6-5 230 Ankeny, Iowa / Centennial HS
12 Alex Ronnebaum INF L/R Fr 6-4 205 Overland Park, Kan. / Blue Valley West HS
13 Jordan McFarland INF / OF R/R Fr 6-3 200 Waterloo, Ill. / Waterloo HS
15 Jake Arledge OF R/R Sr 5-9 180 Huntington Beach, Calif. / Panola JC
16 Blaine Knight RHP R/R So 6-3 165 Bryant, Ark. / Bryant HS
17 Luke Bonfield OF R/R Jr 6-3 215 Skillman, N.J. / IMG Academy
18 Anthony Dahl RHP R/R So 6-4 200 Angleton, Texas / Brazoswood HS
20 Carson Shaddy 3B/C/OF R/R R-Jr 5-11 185 Fayetteville, Ark. / Fayetteville HS
21 Kacey Murphy LHP L/L So 6-0 190 Rogers, Ark. / Rogers Heritage HS
24 Chad Spanberger INF/OF L/R So 6-3 235 Granite City, Ill. / Granite City HS
25 Dominic Taccolini RHP R/R Sr 6-3 230 Sugar Land, Texas / Kempner HS
27 Evan Lee LHP/OF L/L Fr 6-2 190 Bryant, Ark. / Bryant HS
28 Dominic Fletcher OF L/L Fr 5-9 175 Cypress, Calif. / Cypress HS
29 Angus Denton RHP R/R Fr 5-11 160 Beebe, Ark./Beebe HS
30 Brenden Heiss RHP R/R Fr 6-1 190 Algonquin, Ill. / Jacobs HS
32 Matt Cronin LHP L/L Fr 6-2 190 Navarre, Fla. / Navarre HS
33 Grant Koch C R/R So 6-0 190 Fayetteville, Ark. / Fayetteville HS
34 Jake Reindl RHP R/R So 6-1 200 Fayetteville, Ark. / Shiloh Christian HS
35 Jacob Kostyshock RHP R/R Fr 6-4 175 O'Fallon, Mo. / Francis Howell HS
36 Cannon Chadwick RHP R/R Sr 6-0 190 Paris, Texas / Paris Junior College
37 Weston Rogers LHP L/L So 6-4 215 Springdale, Ark. / Har-Ber HS
38 Jordan Rodriguez LHP L/L Sr 5-11 190 Houston, Texas / Alvin CC
39 Dylan Thompson LHP L/L Fr 6-3 195 Little Rock, Ark. / Catholic HS
42 Jaxon Williams INF R/R Fr 5-8 165 Rosenberg, Texas / B.F. Terry HS
43 Sammy Blair OF R/R Fr 5-9 175 Navasota, Texas / Navasota HS
44 Alex Gosser C L/R Sr 6-0 215 North Little Rock, Ark. / North Little Rock HS
45 Kevin Kopps RHP R/R R-Fr 6-0 195 Sugar Land, Texas / George Ranch HS
46 Barrett Loseke RHP R/R So 6-0 170 Tulsa, Okla. / Jenks HS
48 Trevor Stephan RHP R/R Jr 6-5 225 Magnolia, Texas / Magnolia West HS / Hill College
49 Harrison Heffley LHP L/L Fr 6-3 180 Rogers, Ark. / Rogers HS
50 Ben Bailey C L/R Fr 5-10 180 North Little Rock, Ark. / North Little Rock HS
51 Lucas Krull LHP L/L Fr 6-7 230 Shawnee, Kan. / Mill Valley HS
52 Jackson Rutledge LHP L/L Fr 6-4 180 Benton, La. / Benton HS
53 Noah Miller RHP R/R Fr 6-4 180 Van Buren, Ark. / Van Buren HS
54 Zach Plunkett RHP/C R/R Jr 6-2 205 Hurst, Texas / TCU / L.D. Bell HS
55 Isaiah Campbell RHP R/R So 6-4 220 Olathe, Kan. / Olathe South HS
