Former Arkansas coach Danny Ford elected to College Football Hall of Fame

— Danny Ford had a losing record in his final head coaching job, but it did little to deter from his legacy as one of his era's greatest college football coaches.

Ford, who coached Arkansas to a 26-30-1 record from 1993-97, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday. He will be inducted with 12 others - including Peyton Manning, Steve Spurrier, Marshall Faulk and Adrian Peterson - during a Dec. 5 banquet in Atlanta.

Prior to his time at Arkansas, Ford was considered one of college football's best coaches. He went 96-29-4 in 11 seasons at Clemson from 1979-89.

In 1981, Ford won the Tigers' first national championship with an undefeated season that was capped with a win over Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. At 33 years old, he was the youngest coach to ever win a football national championship. Clemson went on to win four more ACC championships under Ford, including three straight from 1986-88.

Ford resigned at Clemson following the 1989 season in the midst of an NCAA investigation into the program (he was never implicated of any wrongdoing). At the time of his resignation, Ford had the third-highest win percentage in college football behind Tom Osborne at Nebraska and Joe Paterno at Penn State.

In 1992, Ford was brought to Arkansas as a consultant to Joe Kines, who took over as the Razorbacks' interim coach the second week of the season. Jack Crowe had been fired after Arkansas' first game that year - a 10-3 loss to The Citadel.

Ford was hired as the Razorbacks' head coach following the season and in 1993 became the first Arkansas coach to spend a full season in the SEC.

The Razorbacks went 5-5-1 in Ford's first season and 4-7 the following year.

In 1995, Arkansas lost to SMU in the season opener, but won eight of its next nine to earn the program's first SEC western division championship. The Razorbacks lost to Florida in the SEC Championship Game and to North Carolina in the Carquest Bowl - the only postseason games in Ford's tenure with the program.

Arkansas recorded back-to-back 4-7 seasons following its division championship, and Ford was fired following a loss to LSU in the 1997 season finale.

“We did all we could here,” Ford said in 2010 when he returned to Fayetteville for the first time since his firing. “It was time.”

Many of Ford's recruits were the backbone of winning seasons the two years after he was fired. The Razorbacks went 9-3 in 1998 and 8-4 in 1999.

“It was great to see those Arkansas kids grow,” Ford said. “They got whipped enough to fight back.”

Ford never coached again after he was fired at Arkansas and moved back to his family farm in South Carolina. He finished his career with a 122-59-5 record.

“It’s a young person’s occupation," Ford, now 68, told USA Today in a 2015 interview.

“I’ve learned there are more things in life than being a football coach, and a lot of people never learn that.”

Ford has also been enshrined in the Clemson, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl, State of Alabama Sports and State of South Carolina Sports halls of fame.

Others elected in this year's College Football Hall of Fame class include Matt Leinart, Bob Crable, Kirk Gibson, Bob McKay, Dat Nguyen, Mike Ruth, Brian Urlacher and Larry Kehres.

Former Arkansas defensive lineman Dan Hampton was one of 75 finalists on this year's hall of fame ballot, but was not elected for induction. Hampton is one of two former Razorbacks enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.