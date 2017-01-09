4th Little Rock nail salon burglarized in month, police say

A fourth Little Rock nail salon has been burglarized within the past month, police say.

A woman arrived at O.P. Nails, 301 N. Shackleford Road, to find that the business’s front door was broken, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Drawers and rooms inside had been rummaged through, authorities noted.

The report states that the burglary happened around 6 p.m. Friday. A call was made to police at 1:25 p.m. Saturday.

During a search of the nail salon, the woman said she determined that about $300 in cash and a flat-screen TV valued at $700 had been stolen.

The burglary was the fourth recently at a nail salon on the city's west side.

Police responded Dec. 27 to two burglaries — one at TK Nails at 14710 Cantrell Road and another later that day at Star Nails at 1001 S. Bowman Road. Another burglary was reported Dec. 26 at Asian Nails at 11601 N. Rodney Parham Road.

No suspects were named in Friday's burglary, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.