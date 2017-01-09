Funds short as Trump, Navy seek larger fleet

BATH, Maine -- With President-elect Donald Trump demanding more battle-force ships, the Navy is proposing the biggest shipbuilding boom since the end of the Cold War.

The Navy's goal of having 355 battle-force ships is even larger than the 350-ship fleet Trump had promoted on the campaign trail, providing a potential boost to shipyards that have struggled under budget caps that have limited funding for ships. The Navy released its 355-ship proposal last month.

The Navy currently has 274 deployable battle-force ships. Its 2015 proposal was for 308 ships.

At Maine's Bath Iron Works, workers worried about the future want to build more ships but wonder where the billions of dollars in funding will come from.

"Whether Congress and the government can actually fund it is a whole other ballgame," said Rich Nolan, president of the shipyard's largest union.

Boosting shipbuilding to meet the Navy's 355-ship goal could require an additional $5 billion to $5.5 billion in annual spending in the Navy's 30-year projection, according to an estimate by naval analyst Ronald O'Rourke at the Congressional Research Service.

The Navy's revised Force Structure Assessment breaks down the 81 requested ships into three categories: 47 ships that would include an aircraft carrier built in Virginia; 16 large surface warships built in Maine and Mississippi; and 18 attack submarines built in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Virginia. The assessment also calls for more amphibious assault ships, expeditionary transfer docks and support ships.

Matthew Paxton, the president of the Shipbuilders Council of America, said a larger fleet would not only be good for national security, but also would be better for the sailors, who would have shorter deployments, and for the ships, which would have more down time for maintenance.

"Russia and China are going to continue to build up their navies," said Paxton, whose group represents most of the major Navy shipbuilders. "The complexities aren't going to get any easier. The Navy, more than any of the services, is our forward presence. We're going to need this Navy."

Some defense analysts have said military capabilities have degraded in recent years, especially when it comes to warships, aircraft and tanks.

The key is finding a way to increase Navy shipbuilding to achieve defensive and economic gains "in a fiscally responsible way that does not pass the bill along to our children," said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine and a member of the Armed Services Committee.

No one envisions a return to the hectic pace of construction during the Cold War, when workers were striving to meet President Ronald Reagan's goal of a 600-ship Navy. But Lawrence Korb, a retired naval officer and former assistant defense secretary under Reagan, said the Navy's 355-ship proposal isn't realistic unless the Trump administration is willing to take the budget "to levels we've never seen."

But investors are betting on more shipbuilding.

Since the election, stock prices have risen for companies such as General Dynamics, which owns Bath Iron Works, Connecticut-based Electric Boat and California-based National Steel and Shipbuilding Co.; and Huntington Ingalls, which owns major shipyards in Virginia and in Mississippi.

Nolan said the 6,000 shipbuilders in Bath aren't going to count their eggs before they hatch.

"A lot of people are hopeful that it'll happen," Nolan said. "But they're taking a wait-and-see approach. They've heard it before and then seen it not come to fruition."

