Harden scores 40, Rockets top Raptors on road

TORONTO — Ja m e s Harden had 40 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his 10th triple-double of the season, and the Houston Rockets beat the Toronto Raptors 129-122 on Sunday night for their eighth consecutive victory.

Montrezl Harrell added 28 points on 12-of-13 shooting in 25 minutes, and fellow reserve Eric Gordon had 19 points to help Houston win consecutive road games over the Raptors for the first time.

DeMar DeRozan had 36 points for the Raptors, setting a career high with his 18th 30-plus-point game of the season. DeMarre Carroll tied a career high with 26 points and set a career high with six three-pointers on 10 attempts.

Down 99-95 entering the fourth quarter, the Rockets went on a 15-0 run to take an 11-point lead.

CLIPPERS 98, HEAT 86

LOS ANGELES — J.J. Redick scored 25 points and Los Angeles beat Miami for its fourth consecutive victory.

Chris Paul had 19 points, 18 assists and 1 turnover, and DeAndre Jordan added 18 rebounds to help keep the Clippers unbeaten in the new year after they closed 2016 on a six-game skid.

Goran Dragic scored 24 points, and Hassan Whiteside had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Miami. The Heat shot 37 percent and had three technical fouls. The Clippers broke the game open with a 43-21 run that spanned the second and third quarters. Redick scored 14 points and Paul added 12 as they stretched the lead from one point to 23 points. Redick hit three 3-pointers and Paul added another.

76ERS 105, NETS 95

NEW YORK — Joel Embiid scored 20 points and Philadelphia reached 10 victories to match its total from all last season, beating Brooklyn.

The 76ers pulled away with a 17-2 surge in the fourth quarter to win the matchup between the NBA’s two worst teams and improve to 10-25 in their first season with former lottery picks Embiid and Dario Saric. They were 10-72 in 2015-2016, just off their own record for worst finish in the 82-game schedule.

Embiid did his damage without even reaching the 28-minute restriction he is limited to as he recovers from a series of foot injuries that delayed his NBA debut for two years.

WIZARDS 107, BUCKS 101

MILWAUKEE — Bradley Beal scored 26 points, and Markieff Morris added 20 points and 10 rebounds to help Washington beat Milwaukee.

Jabari Parker led Milwaukee with 28 points. Malcolm Brogdon added career-high 22 points, and Michael Beasley scored 18 points in 16 minutes. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ill and didn’t play.

CAVALIERS 120, SUNS 116

PHOENIX — LeBron James scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and Cleveland fought off Phoenix down the stretch.

Kyrie Irving added 27 points and Kevin Love 25 for the Cavaliers. They led by as many as 22 points in the first half and 20 points early in the third quarter. The Suns tied the game late in the third and got within one in the fourth but never took the lead.

Eric Bledsoe scored 31 points and Devin Booker had 28 for the Suns.

James made two three-pointers to give Cleveland a 115-109 lead with 2:46 to play and scored on a driving layup with 44 seconds left to make it 120-114.

WARRIORS 117, KINGS 106

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Stephen Curry made five three-pointers and scored 30 points and Golden State took its first lead midway through the third quarter on the way to the victory over Sacramento.

Kevin Durant had 28 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 blocks, and Klay Thompson added 18 points. With their 17th consecutive victory after a loss, the Warriors reached 124 regular-season games in a row without suffering backto-back defeats.

Sacramento’s Rudy Gay scored 15 of his 23 points in the first quarter.

GRIZZLIES 88, JAZZ 79

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mike Conley had 19 points and nine assists, and Marc Gasol scored 17 points in Memphis’ victory over Utah.

Zach Randolph added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 22 points, and George Hill added 15 points.

PISTONS 125,

TRAIL BLAZERS 124, 2OT

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a three-pointer with 9.4 seconds left and the Detroit Pistons outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers in double-overtime in a game postponed a day because of a winter storm.

Reggie Jackson led Detroit with 31 points, Andre Drummond had 28 points and 14 rebounds, and Caldwell-Pope finished with 26 points.

LAKERS 111, MAGIC 95

LOS ANGELES — Julius Randle scored 19 points and rookie Brandon Ingram matched his career high with 17 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Orlando Magic.

It was the first time in their past 30 games the Lakers put together consecutive victories.

ROCKETS 129, RAPTORS 122

Sports on 01/09/2017