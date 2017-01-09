Health officials see new cases of mumps drop

The number of mumps cases in Northwest Arkansas appears to be leveling off -- a possible turning point in the outbreak.

The Arkansas Department of Health counted about 2,400 confirmed or strongly suspected cases of mumps as of Thursday. That's up by about 150 cases since the week leading up to Christmas, but the pace of that growth -- about 10 new cases per day -- is roughly one-third what it was during the two months before and an even smaller fraction of the outbreak's busiest stretch, said Dr. Dirk Haselow, state epidemiologist.

"At the height of this outbreak, we were seeing 40 or 50 cases a day," Haselow said late in December, with schools' winter breaks possibly helping to disrupt the virus' spread. "Hopefully this will be the start of the end."

Officials first announced the virus had been seen in 20 people in Springdale in late August, and it soon spread throughout the city and into Rogers, Fayetteville and other nearby communities. Now, the region's outbreak is the largest in the country, accounting for roughly half the country's mumps cases last year, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The region's Marshallese population has been most affected by the outbreak, according to the Health Department. About 60 percent of the cases, or almost 1,500, have been found among the group.

The Springdale area is home to between 6,000 and 12,000 Marshallese, thanks to an agreement between the island nation and the United States that allows Marshallese to travel and work in the U.S. without visas. From 1946 to 1958, 67 nuclear weapons were tested in the Marshall Islands, and radiation from those detonations still lingers in the islands and the population.

Melisa Laelan, a court translator and founder of the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, said she and two of her children caught the virus late last year.

"I felt like I was in prison," she said, describing the pain on the sides of her neck and in her throat that made it difficult to swallow, and the extreme fatigue she experienced.

Her symptoms, which lasted about a week, began just as the coalition began working with the Health Department to teach the Marshallese community about the disease and how to contain it, Laelan said.

Since then, the two groups have visited more than 30 Marshallese churches and other community centers, and have gone door to door to distribute hand sanitizer, hold vaccination clinics and spread the word about prevention, including the importance of staying home while the disease runs its course, she and Haselow said.

"The word is getting out," said Sheldon Riklon, a physician originally from the Marshall Islands who works at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Fayetteville, and at the area's Community Clinic. In December, he helped the university film a video in Marshallese and Spanish about the mumps outbreak and vaccine.

Riklon and Haselow both said the pace of infection has fallen the fastest among the Marshallese as the outbreak continues.

The virus can be spread by coughing, sneezing or through other contact with an infected person's saliva or mucus, and is often a particular problem in close living conditions such as college dormitories, according to the CDC. According to a CDC spokesman, a visitor from Iowa infected with mumps is believed to have started the outbreak in the Northwest Arkansas area.

Once contracted, the virus can hide in the body for weeks before causing fever, body pains and distinctive swollen salivary glands on the sides of the neck. The disease rarely leads to more serious complications, such as deafness, or swollen testicles in men and boys who contract the illness after puberty.

The Marshallese may be particularly vulnerable to the virus partly because they often live in multigenerational households with several family members, Riklon said.

"We're all about family, we're all about staying together," with cousins considered siblings and nieces and nephews treated like someone's own children, Riklon said. The Marshallese population tends to have less access to health care in general because of low incomes and lack of transportation, he said. They also aren't eligible for Medicaid.

Past outbreaks have often been clustered around universities or particular communities, according to the CDC. One 2010 outbreak affected more than 3,000 people, most of them high school students who were part of a close-knit religious community in New York City.

Haselow said the Marshallese are vaccinated as routinely as the general population and didn't cause the outbreak. The department is sharing Marshallese-language materials with a handful of other states also experiencing outbreaks that are affecting Marshallese communities.

"Further, they have embraced our efforts to control it as aggressively as possible," he said.

Two doses of the vaccine can protect about 88 percent of the people exposed to the virus from experiencing symptoms, according to the CDC. But the majority of people who have become ill during this outbreak have been vaccinated. The Health Department is investigating whether this particular strain of the virus requires more doses or perhaps regular booster shots, Haselow said.

Laelan, an Army veteran, said she got the recommended doses during her service and even had a booster shot shortly before she caught the virus.

Still, Haselow credited the vaccine with helping corral the virus. Complications of the disease have appeared much less often than expected, and only two people had been hospitalized as a result of mumps by late December. Both scenarios would be far more common without the vaccine, he said.

"This vaccine is the best tool that we have," Haselow said. "There's no doubt at all that it's working."

