Jazz aficionado, civil libertarian writer

Nat Hentoff, a journalist, author, champion of jazz music and passionate defender of civil liberties in columns he wrote for The Washington Post and Village Voice, among other publications, died Saturday in New York. He was 91.

Over a long and admired career -- he was twice a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize -- Hentoff was a writer and editor for the jazz magazine Down Beat, co-founded the publication Jazz Review, was immersed in efforts to put jazz on television, briefly ran a record label, recorded major jazz musicians and wrote liner notes for John Coltrane's album Giant Steps (1960).

In 2003, he was one of the first nonmusicians to be recognized as a "jazz master" by the National Endowment for the Arts. Yet his interests ranged far beyond the realm of jazz. He wrote for print publications ranging from the New Yorker magazine to the Wall Street Journal as well as Legal Times and the Washington Times. Late in his career, he was a fellow at the libertarian Cato Institute.

Through years of turmoil and turbulence, Hentoff was regarded as among the country's staunchest public advocates of American constitutional guarantees.

In his columns on civil liberties, published in the Voice for a half-century and in The Post in the 1980s and 1990s, Hentoff sometimes aroused the ire of many who might have seemed his natural allies in the progressive camp. At the same time, he unabashedly shared in print views that were dear to many who might not have expected to find him congenial. For such reasons, a 2013 documentary about his life was plausibly titled The Pleasures of Being Out of Step.

Hentoff was married three times, and he had several children.

