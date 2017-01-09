Home / Latest News /
Car reported stolen found in Little Rock station's parking lot days later, KATV says
This article was published today at 3:55 p.m.
A car reported stolen Thursday morning in Little Rock showed up in the KATV parking garage Sunday afternoon, the station reported.
According to a Little Rock police report, thieves took the black Nissan Altima from a home on Kings Row Drive in Little Rock while the car’s owner left it running to warm it up.
When the owner came out to go to work around 10:30 a.m., her car was gone. She told officers she didn’t see who took the car.
Surveillance video from KATV shows the car entering the Channel 7 parking garage downtown Sunday. After parking the car around 3 p.m. that day, three men in dark clothing climb out of the vehicle and walk out of the garage. All three are wearing primarily dark-colored jackets and pants. Two have their hoods up, while a third wears a cap bearing a black, red and white design.
The station reported that a KATV employee called the police about the unfamiliar car, which bore a flat tire and bullet holes, and that police found a shell casing in the car after they arrived.
