La La Land's 7 awards a record

La La Land steamrolled through a Jimmy Fallon-hosted Golden Globes on Sunday, winning a record seven Golden Globes, including best motion picture, comedy or musical.

Moonlight won best film drama. Since the show separates dramas from the comedy-musical category, an Academy Awards-style showdown between the two films was never in the offing at the Globes. The award was Moonlight's only win of the night; the film that follows a boy's path to adulthood through a dangerous Miami neighborhood was shut out of five other categories.

But La La Land won everything for which it was nominated. Damien Chazelle won both best director and best screenplay for La La Land, a musical about a jazz musician and an actress who fall in love.

"I'm in a daze now, officially," Chazelle said, accepting his award for directing.

Ryan Gosling won best actor in a comedy or musical, Justin Hurwitz won best score, and "City of Stars" won best song. Emma Stone took home the trophy for best actress in a comedy or musical, beating out Annette Bening and Meryl Streep.

Best supporting actress winner Viola Davis and best actor winner Casey Affleck boosted their status as Oscar favorites with their awards for Fences and Manchester by the Sea, respectively.

Isabelle Huppert won best actress for Paul Verhoeven's Elle, which also won for best foreign language film.

The Crown won the Golden Globe for best dramatic TV series, and series star Claire Foy won the award for best actress in a television drama.

There were expected winners, like The People v. O.J. Simpson taking best miniseries, as well as an award for Sarah Paulson, who portrayed prosecutor Marcia Clark. But other winners were less prepared. Donald Glover looked visibly surprised when his FX series Atlanta won best comedy series over favorites like Veep and Transparent.

Hugh Laurie, star of The Night Manager, looked even more surprised when he won best supporting actor in a limited series or TV film over the likes of John Travolta and John Lithgow. The Night Manager won two more awards, including best actor for Tom Hiddleston.

Other winners included Disney's Zootopia as best animated feature, Tracee Ellis Ross as best actress in a TV comedy for Blackish and Arkansas native Billy Bob Thornton as best actor in a TV drama for Goliath.

The Golden Globes don't have a formal segment honoring actors who have died in the past year, but this year's program did include homages to the recently departed Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

The ceremony included a brief video montage of the mother-daughter duo during its ceremony, and Streep shared some of Fisher's words while accepting one of the evening's top honors, the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement. Streep recalled how Fisher once told her, "Take your broken heart, make it into art."

Fallon tried to turn his own troubles into art after his TelePrompter quit just as he began his opening monologue. Fallon later quipped that Mariah Carey called, and "she thinks Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue."

The Globes are presented by Dick Clark Productions, the same company that puts on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, where Carey blamed a troubled performance on the show's producers.

After recent terrorist truck attacks in Europe and Friday's airport shooting in Florida, security was heavier than ever at the Globes. Long lines of police SUVs and officers on foot created a tight seal around the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Dalton of The Associated Press.

