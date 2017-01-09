Life term sought in father's killing

BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for a Siloam Springs man accused of the Christmas night 2014 murder of his father.

Ted Charles Meehan, 30, is charged with capital murder, which is punishable with life imprisonment without parole or a death sentence. Meehan previously pleaded innocent to the charge.

Meehan appeared in court Thursday where chief deputy prosecutor Stuart Cearley announced the death penalty would not be sought in the case. Meehan is represented by Fayetteville attorney Erwin Davis. Meehan's next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 3.

Tim Meehan Sr., 55, was shot in his home at 15554 Airport Road, just east of Siloam Springs. He was found dead in his bedroom Dec. 26, 2014. He had a single gunshot in his head.

Benton County sheriff's detectives believe Ted Meehan was the only other person at the home when his father was killed.

