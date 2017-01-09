Local sports roundup

Rogers takes second in Butler Invitational

Jake Turner and Preston Holifield picked up individual titles to lead Rogers High to a second-place finish at the Butler (Mo.) Invitational on Saturday. Turner (26-1) won all five matches by fall at 138 pounds, while Holifield (24-4) also went 5-0 to win at 195. Carsen Smith (182) and Chris Alanis (126) each finished second and Kaydeyn Dixon (113) took third as the Mounties racked up eight medalists. Rogers racked up 203 points, finishing just behind team champion Lathrop, which had 227.

Bentonville West’s Fox finishes third

Bentonville West’s Stephen Fox, the defending Class 6A-7A state champion at 113 pounds, went 4-1 to finish third at 126 on Saturday in the Monett (Mo.) Invitational. Fox lost in the semifinals, but came back with a 2-1 win over at Willard, Mo., wrestler that defeated him twice last season. He was West’s lone medalist in the tournament as the Wolverines finished 11th in the 12-team event with 50 points.