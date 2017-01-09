LR logs year's first homicide

Police were investigating the city's first homicide of the year Sunday night after a man was shot in south Little Rock, authorities said.

Officers who were investigating a "shot up" house about six blocks away heard multiple shots Sunday around 7:45 p.m. and drove to West 34th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where they found a shooting victim, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a department spokesman.

Officers started CPR on the man, whom police have not identified, and emergency medical personnel carried him to UAMS Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 8:25 p.m., McClanahan said.

When officers first arrived on the scene, they also found a vehicle involved in the shooting and several people, who were taken into custody as persons of interest, McClanahan said.

McClanahan said Sunday night that police were unsure whether they had located all people involved in the shooting.

"We have at least six different crime scenes that we are working, so we are still trying to piece together what exactly happened," McClanahan said at the scene Sunday night.

He said those crime scenes, all within the area of where the victim was found, include several homes that had been hit by bullets.

Jerry Allen, 44, said he was inside his home near the shooting Sunday evening when he heard a stream of loud shots. When he went outside, Allen said he saw a man across the street clutching his chest before he fell to the ground.

As of Sunday night, no other victims had come forward, McClanahan said.

McClanahan said it appears that the victim was shot on West 34th Street and ran to King Drive.

He said there is no connection between the shooting and the shot-up house that police were investigating on West 28th and Bishop streets.

Authorities recovered several different types of weapons at the shooting scene, said McClanahan, who did not disclose where the weapons came from.

The shooting scene stretched across four blocks of King Drive on Sunday night, and a small stretch of South Pulaski Street had been blocked off as well.

McClanahan said a crime scene that large is not normal, and it does take extra personnel to process.

The fatal shooting is the first homicide of 2017 for Little Rock -- that's compared with 2016, when the city's first homicide occurred on New Year's Day.

