• Queen Elizabeth II made her first public appearance in almost a month on Sunday, allaying concerns about her health after she missed Christmas and New Year's Day church services because of what Buckingham Palace described as a persistent cold. The queen, who will turn 91 in April, attended services at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, as well as several members of the Duchess of Cambridge's family, including her sister, Pippa, and brother, James. Before Sunday, the queen, whose appearances are usually a staple of the holiday season, had not been seen in public since Dec. 9. Her absence on Christmas Day was the first time in 30 years that she had not attended the holiday service. Royal-watchers on social media celebrated the queen's reappearance. "The Queen has been seen in public," one Twitter user said. "Huge relief. I can sleep easy in my bed now." The queen's re-emergence came several weeks after a Twitter hoax started by a fake BBC account convinced many of her fans that she had died. Despite feeling under the weather, the queen managed to record her traditional Christmas broadcast. "The message of Christmas reminds us that inspiration is a gift to be given as well as received, and that love begins small but always grows," she said in the broadcast. "I wish you all a very happy Christmas."

• Mariah Carey on Sunday blamed producers for her bungled performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, saying, "They foiled me." Carey said on her Twitter page that the show's production team had technical issues and that her ear monitors didn't work. Carey stopped singing during her live New Year's Eve set as pre-recorded vocals continued to play behind her. "Thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me," she said in the minute-and-a-half long audio statement posted with the hashtag #thefoilers. Carey said "My feelings are hurt, but I'm working through this." She goes on to say that she plans to take a break from "media moments and social-media moments" as she prepares for her March tour.

A Section on 01/09/2017