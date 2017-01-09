BROWNS

Williams hired

CLEVELAND — Gregg Williams revived his coaching career after shame and suspension.

His next challenge: repairing Cleveland’s leaky defense.

Williams was hired Sunday as the Browns defensive coordinator, replacing Ray Horton, fired by coach Hue Jackson less than a week after Cleveland concluded a 1-15 season.

Williams was banned by the NFL for one season in 2012 for his involvement in New Orleans’ notorious “Bountygate” scandal. He spent the past three seasons with the Rams.

It’s the second time Horton has been dismissed by the Browns after one season, and while he appears to be the one taking the fall for the team’s failure, Jackson said that’s not the case.

Jackson said he “agonized” over the decision and understands that Horton looks like a convenient scapegoat.

“This isn’t just Ray,” Jackson said on a teleconference. “If anybody, the finger is pointed back at me, it’s not pointed at Ray.

“At the end of the day, the whole buck stops with me, so I get it.”

Jackson expects there will be other changes on the defensive side as Williams brings in some assistants.

Williams, 58, who coached Buffalo from 2001 to 2003, will take over a young defense that didn’t make enough big plays in 2016 and finished at the bottom or close to it in every meaningful category.

Williams had a solid three-year run as defensive coordinator of the Rams, re-establishing him as one of the league’s best defensive minds and helping distance him from the notorious ban in 2012.

The league banned him for his role in New Orleans’ pay-for-performance scandal. Williams apologized for his actions, served his penalty and returned as a defensive assistant with Tennessee before he was hired by Jeff Fisher.

49ERS

Raye interviewed

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers interviewed Indianapolis vice president of football operations Jimmy Raye III on Sunday for the team’s vacant general manager job.

CEO Jed York met with Raye as part of his cross-country interview tour to find replacements for fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke following a 2-14 season that tied the worst mark in franchise history.

Raye is the son of former 49ers offensive coordinator Jimmy Raye II, who held the job in 2009-2010. He has spent the past four years with the Colts after a 17-year tenure in San Diego, where he served as director of college scouting and then director of player personnel.

Raye is the fourth candidate to interview for the general manager job in San Francisco, following Minnesota assistant GM George Paton, Green Bay director of football operations Eliot Wolf and Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst.

York has also interviewed three coaching candidates: New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Buffalo interim coach Anthony Lynn.

STEELERS

Porter arrested

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was arrested at a Pittsburgh bar following the team’s AFC wild-card victory over the Miami Dolphins.

The incident happened just hours after the Steelers defeated the Dolphins 30-12 on Sunday in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

Police said security guards at The Flats on Carson summoned a police officer who was working nearby due to an unruly customer who was allegedly assaulting a doorman. The customer was later identified as Porter.

Police said Porter was taken to Allegheny County Jail. He faces charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and terroristic threats. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

The Steelers said they’re aware of the incident and are “still gathering information.”