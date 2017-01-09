No. 14 Tar Heels rout Wolfpack

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina jumped all over North Carolina State from the start, building a lead that kept growing to a lopsided finish and the 14th-ranked Tar Heels’ biggest scoring output in the longtime rivalry.

Justin Jackson scored 21 points and the Tar Heels ran off a 20-0 first-half spurt to blow Sunday’s game open and beat the Wolfpack 107-56.

“Well,” North Carolina Coach Roy Williams said, “we were pretty doggone good.”

Joel Berry II added 19 points for the Tar Heels (14-3, 2-1 ACC), who beat the Wolfpack for the 20th time in 22 games in a game postponed from Saturday night because of snow and ice.

The Tar Heels jumped to a 26-4 lead, pushed that to 56-23 by halftime on Jackson’s three-pointer just before the horn and had more than doubled the Wolfpack’s point total with roughly five minutes left.

And after what Wolfpack Coach Mark Gottfried called a “perfect storm” of his team’s wobbly start and UNC’s aggressive edge, N.C. State (12-4, 1-2) ended up with the second-worst loss in program history — trailing only a 62-10 loss to UNC in the 1920-1921 season.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever had a team shoot as many airballs and miss foul shots and turn the ball over the way we did,” Gottfried said.

N.C. State came in with momentum after blowing out No. 21 Virginia Tech behind a triple-double from star freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. But Smith got in quick foul trouble Sunday, while the Wolfpack committed a bevy of turnovers that fueled the Tar Heels’ attack.

As for UNC, the school said it was the program’s biggest margin of victory in an ACC game since the league’s formation in 1953, surpassing a 48-point victory against Florida State during the 1997-1998 season.

NO. 4 UCLA 89, STANFORD 75

LOS ANGELES — Lonzo Ball scored 21 points and No. 4 UCLA led all the way in beating Stanford.

Bryce Alford added 17 points and TJ Leaf had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (16-1, 3-1 Pac-12), who improved to 10-0 at Pauley Pavilion. They hit 11 three-pointers, led by Ball and Alford with four apiece.

Michael Humphrey had a career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the last two minutes for Stanford (8-8, 0-4) in his first double-double of the season.

NO. 11 VIRGINIA 79,

WAKE FOREST 62

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — London Perrantes scored 24 points and No. 11 Virginia used a 10-0 second-half run to pull away from Wake Forest, sending the Demon Deacons to their 25th consecutive road loss in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Perrantes scored all but five of his points in the second half as Virginia (12-3, 2-2 ACC) rebounded from backto-back losses to No. 12 Florida State and at Pittsburgh. Marial Shayok added 17 points and Devon Hall had 13 points for Virginia.

John Collins scored 16 points and Bryant Crawford 15 for the Demon Deacons (10-6, 1-3). Wake Forest is now 0-20 in conference road games under third-year coach Danny Manning.

NO. 20 PURDUE 66,

NO. 13 WISCONSIN 55

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Caleb Swanigan had 18 points and 13 rebounds to help Purdue get past Wisconsin, ending the Badgers’ nine-game winning streak.

The Boilermakers (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten) have won nine of 10 overall and three consecutive in the series.

Ethan Happ had 17 points for the Badgers (13-3, 2-1).

Purdue used a 12-0 run midway in the second half to take control.

CALIFORNIA 74,

NO. 25 SOUTHERN CAL 73

LOS ANGELES — Ivan Rabb scored 17 points, including the go-ahead free throws with five seconds left, and had a key block at the buzzer to lift California to a victory over No. 25 Southern California. With his team up one, Rabb blocked Jordan McLaughlin’s driving layup at the buzzer to lift the Bears to their first road victory over a ranked opponent in three years.

Charlie Moore added 16 points and Jibari Bird and Don Coleman each had 12 for California (11-5, 2-2 Pac-12)

McLaughlin and Chimezi Metu each scored 20 points to lead Southern California (15-2, 2-2), which lost at home for the first time this season.

