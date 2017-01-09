Agency urged toreview rail rules

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Five U.S. senators on Sunday called on the National Transportation Safety Board to conduct a comprehensive review of all passenger railroads' implementation of sleep apnea testing for engineers and inward-facing cameras on trains.

A letter, sent Sunday to board Chairman Christopher Hart, was signed by Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both of New Jersey, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both of New York, and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

The five Democrats noted that operator fatigue and sleep apnea have been cited in the investigation of a New Jersey Transit crash that killed one person and injured more than 100 others last September in Hoboken.

The Federal Railroad Administration called last month for mandatory sleep apnea screening and treatment. It also urged railroads to install inward-facing cameras in passenger train cabs to record engineers' actions and aid crash investigations.

Event honors 19 inTucson shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Bell ringing and a human embrace event Sunday marked the six-year anniversary of the shooting in Tucson that left six people dead and 13 others wounded, including former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

Giffords was the target at the meet-and-greet event with constituents outside a supermarket and was shot in the head.

Gunman Jared Loughner was sentenced in 2012 to seven life terms in prison plus 140 years after pleading guilty to 19 counts related to the shooting.

On Sunday, Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild rang a bell 19 times -- once for each shooting victim -- at the city's central fire station.

The January 8th Memorial Foundation later hosted a "human embrace event" at Hi Corbett Field to honor the victims and survivors of the shootings.

The event was held to benefit the planned memorial in downtown Tucson.

Uber shares dataon rides with cities

SAN FRANCISCO -- The ride-hailing giant Uber has extended an olive branch to some of its adversaries -- cities with which it has waged regulatory battles -- in the form of data that transit entities have coveted for years.

The San Francisco-based company shared a vast trove of transportation data Sunday that it said local officials could use to help cut down on commute times and improve traffic flow. The data, on a public website that shows the time it takes to travel between neighborhoods in various cities, is derived from the company's extensive logs of trips taken by millions of Uber riders each day.

Uber is sparring with cities around the world on issues ranging from self-driving cars to working conditions for its network of freelance drivers.

Still, city planners said they were excited by the possibilities for the new data.

