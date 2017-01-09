Olympic pride doesn't cut it for McIlroy

Golfer Rory McIlroy is definitely not a fan of the Olympics, mainly because of what it made him do.

When it was announced that golf would make a return to the 2016 Olympics in Rio, McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, had to make a decision. Would he represent Ireland or Great Britain?

McIlroy would eventually choose Ireland before deciding to withdraw from the event completely, but the whole process of having to decide between which country to represent left him feeling somewhat less than thrilled.

"All of a sudden [I was] in a position where I had to question who I am," McIlroy said in an interview with Paul Kimmage of the Irish Independent. "Who am I? Where am I from? Where do my loyalties lie? Who am I going to play for? Who do I not want to p*** off the most?

"I started to resent it and I do. I resent the Olympic Games because of the position it put me in, that's my feelings towards it, and whether that's right or wrong, it's how I feel."McIlroy said that he congratulated Justin Rose on his gold medal, and added that when the Rose asked whether McIlroy felt he missed out, McIlroy responded by saying if he had medaled and been on the podium, he would have "felt uncomfortable" whether he had represented Ireland or Great Britain.

McIlroy told Kimmage that he doesn't know the words to either anthem nor feels a connection to either flag.

"Not everyone is [driven by] nationalism and patriotism and that's never been me," McIlroy said. "I felt like I grew up in a place where I wasn't allowed to be."

The 2020 Olympics are scheduled for Tokyo.

Jockey fight

It's been said that jockeys are pound-for-pound the strongest athletes in the world.

UFC champ Conor McGregor, 28, is training to become one. Or so he claims in comedic ads promoting the upcoming $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Fla.

"I'll be competing in and winning the Pegasus World Cup Invitational," McGregor boasts in the first of four ads. "That's right. I'm gonna be first."

According to Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald, that would take some doing.

"Though he's the reigning UFC champ in both the lightweight and featherweight divisions McGregor would have to shed some 40 pounds off his 155-lb. frame to even make weight as a jockey," wrote Spencer. "He would also need to learn to ride one of the half-ton thoroughbreds -- no small matter."

"How hard can horse racing even be?" the swaggering McGregor says in the ad. "I'm the greatest at whatever I decide to do."

The Pegasus World Cup, scheduled for Jan. 28, will be the richest race in thoroughbred history and is expected to draw the sport's two current kingpins -- California Chrome and Arrogate -- in addition to 10 other starters, to vie for a purse that's $10 million more than what's paid out in the Kentucky Derby.

No wonder, when the dapper McGregor was asked what gentlemen should wear to the race, he quipped: "A fat wallet."

Sleeper

Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden, 87, was a guest on ESPN's Mike & Mike Show on Wednesday, and told a few stories about recruiting back in the day.

"Slept in a boy's bed the night before signing day while other coaches were out in the front yard waiting for 7 o'clock," Bowden said. "Slept in his bed that night, got up and ate breakfast. His momma cooked me breakfast. I knew I had him.

"That was back when you could do that. You can't do that anymore."

Let's just call that a blessing.

Sports quiz

England's Justin Rose won the gold medal in golf at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Who won silver and bronze?

Answer

Sweden's Henrik Stenson won silver in a playoff with Rose. American Matt Kuchar won bronze.

