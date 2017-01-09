Home /
One arrested on firearm charges after fatal shooting in Little Rock; victim not yet identified
This article was published today at 9:29 a.m.
IN TODAY'S DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE
Little Rock logs year's first homicide; officers find man fatally wounded, nearby houses shot up
One person was arrested on a charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm after Little Rock's first homicide of the year Sunday night, authorities said Monday.
The victim, who died after being found on 34th Street near MLK Drive with a gunshot wound to his upper body, has not yet been identified, the Little Rock Police Department said in a statement.
Police say officers were a few blocks away when they heard gunshots around 7:30 p.m. and then found a wrecked vehicle near 33rd Street and MLK. Several people who were either in the vehicle or in the area "were taken into custody and detained," the statement said.
Officers then found the injured man nearby. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities said one person was arrested on unrelated warrants and another, 18-year-old Jerico Mosley, was arrested on two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle after he provided a statement.
Mosley was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Monday morning with bail not yet set.
Two homes in the area were also reported to have been hit by gunfire in the shooting, which police said remains under investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: One arrested on firearm charges after fatal shooting in Little Rock; victim not yet identified
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.