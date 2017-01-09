100 years ago

Jan. 9, 1917

• Started off auspiciously with meetings in Little Rock and Pine Bluff yesterday afternoon and last night, the second Arkansas profitable farming campaign will be carried in the counties today. Eight crews, accompanied by Little Rock business men, will tour Pulaski county. Other crews will tour Lonoke and Lawrence counties. Also a meeting will be held at Heber Springs, Cleburne county. The Pulaski county tourists will leave from the board of Commerce building, Second and Scott streets, at 8 o'clock this morning.

50 years ago

Jan. 9, 1967

• Paul Anthony, executive director of the Southern Regional Council at Atlanta, Ga., will speak at noon Saturday at the Arkansas Council on Human Relations annual meeting at the Albert Pike Hotel. Anthony, 39, joined the Southern Regional Council in 1956 to conduct a study of segregationist organizations in the South. In 1957, he was made an administrative assistant, and in 1958, was made executive assistant to the director. He was promoted to director of field activities in 1962 and was named executive director in 1965.

25 years ago

Jan. 9, 1992

• A fire that destroyed a Little Rock home and damaged another Tuesday night was intentionally set, fire and police officials said. Officials had no motive in the arson but they had not finished their interviews as of late Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured in the fire. Debra Houston, 34, who rents the home at 2901 Arch St., told police she heard an explosion on the north side of the house a few minutes before 10 p.m.

10 years ago

Jan. 9, 2007

• An escaped prison inmate was captured Monday after trying to run over an Arkansas State Police investigator with a van in the parking lot of a southwest Little Rock McDonald's restaurant, prompting the injured officer to fire several shots at the fleeing convict, police said. Mark Grover, 42, was apprehended unharmed minutes later in the parking lot of the Electric Cowboy, a nightclub at 9515 Interstate 30, a short distance from the McDonald's at 8820 Base Line Road where the confrontation took place about 2:15 p.m. Grover, a residential burglar serving a 10-year sentence, had walked away from work at a southwest Little Rock boating supply wholesaler on Friday. He was the fifth work-release inmate to escape since July.

Metro on 01/09/2017