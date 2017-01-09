Palestinian in truck kills 4 Israeli soldiers

JERUSALEM -- A Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli troops in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing four soldiers and wounding 17 others.

"We know the identity of the attacker. According to all the signs, he was a supporter of the Islamic State," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement delivered at the attack site. "We know that there is a sequence of terror attacks. There definitely could be a connection between them, from France to Berlin and now Jerusalem."

Security camera footage shown on Israeli TV channels showed the truck barreling at high speed off the road and into the crowd of people in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood. The truck is seen backing up quickly before the driver is shot dead.

"There was no sense in that reverse," Leah Schreiber, a witness, told reporters. "He drove backward to crush more people. That was really clear."

While Israel has arrested several Palestinians accused of traveling to Syria to fight with the Islamic State, the extremist group is not known to have a presence in Israel or the Palestinian areas. Israel has said two gunmen who carried out a deadly shooting in Tel Aviv in June were inspired by the Islamic State but were not members.

Sunday's attacker, identified as 28-year-old Fadi Qunbar, was from the Palestinian neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber in east Jerusalem, near the attack site. The neighborhood has sporadically experienced violent clashes between residents and Israeli security forces. Netanyahu ordered that the neighborhood be closed off.

Relatives and neighbors said Qunbar, a father of four, espoused an ultra-conservative version of Islam, known as Salafism, and had no known ties to militant groups. Salafism is split between peaceful and violent followers, with the latter promoting ideas that are close to those of the Islamic State.

Neither the Islamic State nor any other group immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack.

A woman who identified herself as Qunbar's sister told journalists that Qunbar's wife had asked him to go home for lunch, but that he turned her down because he said he "had work to do." She said police had arrested the attacker's parents, wife and two brothers.

Israel's national rescue service said one of the wounded was in serious condition.

The U.S. State Department condemned the attack "in the strongest possible terms." The European Union also condemned the attack and "any praise or incitement for terrorist attacks."

The attack matched the deadliest in a more than yearlong wave of Palestinian shooting, stabbing and vehicular attacks against Israelis. The two gunmen in June's attack in Tel Aviv also killed four people, who were eating dinner at a popular tourist spot.

Since September 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans. During that time, 230 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli authorities.

Israel says the violence is driven by a Palestinian campaign of incitement, while Palestinians say it's the result of nearly 50 years of Israeli occupation and dwindling hopes for an independent state.

Tensions have been rising in the region since U.S. President-elect Donald Trump promised to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, where other countries have placed their embassies. Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, said he looked forward to working "from the U.S. Embassy in Israel's eternal capital, Jerusalem."

Israel claims the entire city as its capital. The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as the capital of a future state. Israel has annexed the eastern sector, home to the Old City and several holy sites, and says it will never allow the city to be divided.

On Friday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas invited Trump to visit the West Bank and urged him not to move the embassy.

Abbas said that doing so would mark a "red line that we don't accept." He promised to use all "diplomatic and political tools" to fight any such move but ruled out a violent response.

The Palestinian Hamas movement, an Islamic militant group that rules Gaza and has killed hundreds of Israelis in attacks over the years, praised the Sunday assault but did not take responsibility.

Hamas spokesman Abdul-Latif Qanou called it a "heroic" act and encouraged other Palestinians to do the same and "escalate the resistance."

He said the attack proves that violence in the region has not ended, despite a recent lull. "It may be quiet, it may linger, but it will never end," he said.

