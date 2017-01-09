Sheriff's office: Arkansas man arrested after choking, punching pregnant ex-wife

A 24-year-old Arkansas man was arrested after his pregnant ex-wife told law enforcement officers that he pushed her, choked her and punched her in the face, authorities said.

According to a news release, Jonathan Michael Ybarra of Mountain Home was arrested Saturday morning on charges of second-degree felony domestic battery, endangering the welfare of a minor and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Authorities from the Baxter County sheriff’s office were sent to a home on Highway 178 West in Midway around 10:20 a.m. to respond to a domestic violence call, the release said.

The victim told deputies that Ybarra pushed her onto the floor of the home, choked her and punched her. She said she escaped, locked herself inside a different room of the house and tried to call the police, but he kicked open the door and took away the phone. The woman said Ybarra then continued to assault her.

According to the release, the victim’s 1-year-old child was in the home throughout the attack. The woman was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center in an ambulance.

Authorities say they found Ybarra an hour later with his ex-wife’s Nissan Versa at the Triangle Citgo Station in Midway, where he was arrested. Ybarra’s bail is set at $10,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 26.