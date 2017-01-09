Police: 2 punch homeless veteran near Little Rock gas station, steal shoes off his feet

A homeless veteran’s shoes were stolen off his feet while he was near a gas station in downtown Little Rock, authorities said.

According to a Little Rock police report, the 53-year-old victim told investigators he was walking down the street shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday near the Phillips 66 at 716 E. 9th St. when a person approached and hit him in the face.

Surveillance footage from the station shows the veteran standing by the business and asking customers for money, the report said. Two men in dark hoodies are then seen coming toward him before one punches the veteran in the face and the other punches him in the back, the report said.

While the victim was on the ground, the two men took his black Nike shoes off his feet, police said. The men then walked west down 9th Street.

When police arrived, the man was sitting inside the station with a bloody lip and a cut under his right eye. Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services responders offered to drive him to a hospital, but he said he wasn’t sure if he wanted to go to one, police said.

The report said the victim told officials “he did not have shoes and did not know what to do.” The emergency responders offered to drive him to the veteran's hospital in North Little Rock, where he said he was staying.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.