Rafsanjani, ex-Iranian president, dies at 82

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died Sunday after a decadeslong career in the ruling elite, where his moderate views were not always welcome but his cunning guided him through revolution, war and politics.

The multimillionaire's life spanned the trials of Iran's modern history, from serving as a close aide to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during the 1979 Islamic Revolution to acting as a go-between in the Iran-Contra deal. He helped found Iran's contested nuclear program, but later backed the accord with world powers to limit it in exchange for sanctions relief.

Rafsanjani died Sunday after suffering a heart attack, state media reported. He was 82.

Iranian media said he was hospitalized north of Tehran earlier Sunday, where doctors performed CPR for nearly an hour and a half before declaring him dead.

A female state newscaster's voice quivered as she read the news. Rafsanjani, "after a life full of restless efforts in the path of Islam and revolution, had departed for lofty heaven," she said.

Rafsanjani was remembered Sunday as a supporter of free enterprise, a relative pragmatist toward foreign affairs and an unforgiving leader who showed no mercy to any challenges to his authority.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called Rafsanjani an "old friend and comrade" and said his loss is "difficult and life-decreasing." The government announced three days of mourning, and a funeral was expected to be held on Tuesday.

Rafsanjani served as president from 1989 to 1997, negotiating deals with Russia to build an energy-producing reactor in Bushehr, which finally went into service in 2011. Behind the scenes, he directed the secret purchase of technology and equipment from Pakistan and elsewhere.

In an interview published in October, Rafsanjani acknowledged that the 1980-1988 war with Iraq, which killed some 1 million people, led Iran to consider seeking nuclear weapons.

"Our basic doctrine was always for a peaceful nuclear application, but it never left our mind that if one day we should be threatened and it was imperative, we should be able to go down the other path," he said. "But we never went."

Rafsanjani took over the presidency just after the death of Khomeini, and he tried to make overtures for better ties with the United States. But he could not overcome opposition from Iranian hard-liners and failed to win the backing of Khomeini's successor as supreme leader, Khamenei. He also angered the West by strengthening Iran's ties to armed groups such as Lebanon's Hezbollah and for his hints that Palestinians should kill Westerners to retaliate for Israeli actions in the occupied territories.

"It is not hard to kill Americans or Frenchmen," he said in 1989.

The cleric managed to remain within Iran's ruling theocracy after leaving office, but an attempt to return to the presidency in 2005 was dashed by the electoral victory of the more hard-line Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Rafsanjani was later branded a dissenter by many conservatives for his harsh criticism of the crackdown that followed Ahmadinejad's re-election in 2009.

"The title of 'Islamic Republic' is not just a formality," he said then. "Rest assured, if one of those two aspects is damaged we will lose our revolution. If it loses its Islamic aspect, we will go astray. If it loses its republican aspect, [the Islamic Republic] will not be realized. Based on the reasons that I have offered, without people and their vote there would be no Islamic system."

Rafsanjani was handed an unexpected political resurgence with the 2013 victory of a fellow moderate, Hassan Rouhani, giving him an insider role in efforts that would culminate in the 2015 nuclear agreement.

"He will be missed," said Farshad Ghorbanpour, a political analyst close to Iran's moderates. "He was increasingly powerless, but gave us hope. Now we will have to do without him."

His image, however, also had darker undertones. He was named by prosecutors in Argentina among Iranian officials suspected of links to a 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people. Some Iranians accused him of involvement in the slaying of liberals and dissidents during his presidency -- charges that he denied and that were never pursued by Iranian authorities.

Rafsanjani took a dim view of state control of the economy, and he encouraged private businesses, development of Tehran's stock market and ways to boost Iranian exports. He built roads and connected villages to electrical, telephone and water networks for the first time.

There were self-interests at play, as well. Rafsanjani was assumed to be the head of a family-run pistachio business, which grew to become one of Iran's largest exporters and provided the financial foundation for a business empire that would eventually include construction companies, an auto assembly plant, real estate holdings and a private airline.

Rafsanjani is survived by his wife, Effat Marashi, and five children.

Information for this article was contributed by Jon Gambrell and Adam Schreck, Edith M. Lederer and Brian Murphy of The Associated Press.

