Smog-irate Chinese target illegal burns

BEIJING -- Officials in Beijing have announced a new environmental police squad to root out illegal burning in the city, the latest government response to the widespread public anger over China's persistent problems with smog.

Beijing's acting mayor, Cai Qi, said at a meeting Saturday that the force would target open-air barbecues, garbage incineration and the burning of wood and other biomass, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency.

Cai announced several other measures, including a target of cutting the use of coal by 30 percent this year, and shutting down 500 higher-polluting factories and upgrading 2,500 more. About 300,000 high-pollution vehicles will also be restricted from entering the capital starting next month, he said.

China's pollution is caused chiefly by its thousands of coal-burning factories and a surplus of older, inefficient vehicles, but Cai on Saturday singled out the burning of garbage or wood, calling the polluting activities "the result of lax supervision and weak law enforcement."

Taiwanese meets Cruz, Texas governor

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met Sunday in Houston with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, about a month after President-elect Donald Trump broke diplomatic protocol by speaking on the phone with her.

Cruz, a challenger for last year's Republican presidential nomination, said in a statement that he and Tsai "discussed our mutual opportunity to upgrade the stature of our bilateral relations in a wide-ranging discussion that addressed arms sales, diplomatic exchanges, and economic relations."

Tsai's office earlier announced that she would stay for one night in Houston en route to a visit to several nations in Central America. She will also stop in San Francisco on Friday on the way back to Taiwan. China had urged the United States to bar her from traveling in the country; Cruz said the Chinese consulate asked members of Congress to reject meeting with Tsai and to uphold the longstanding U.S. policy of one China.

"We will continue to meet with anyone, including the Taiwanese, as we see fit," Cruz said.

Islamic State bombings kill 23 in Iraq

BAGHDAD -- A wave of attacks in and around Baghdad on Sunday killed at least 23 people, the latest in a series of assaults blamed on the Islamic State extremist group.

A suicide car bomb ripped through a wholesale market in the sprawling Shiite neighborhood of Sadr City, killing at least seven people and wounding 15, said Brig. Gen. Saad Maan, the Interior Ministry spokesman.

At a hospital where victims of the attack had been taken, a body exploded inside a morgue refrigerator. The medics said it appeared to have been a second attacker who was killed by shrapnel from the first explosion.

Elsewhere in the city, a suicide bomber killed nine shoppers and wounded 16 others at a fruit and vegetable market in a mainly Shiite neighborhood. Three additional bombings killed seven people and wounded 24 others.

The Islamic State claimed the attacks, saying the group was targeting Shiites.

S. Korean ignites self over slave pact

SEOUL, South Korea -- A South Korean Buddhist monk is in critical condition after setting himself on fire to protest the country's settlement with Japan on compensation for wartime sex slaves, officials said Sunday.

The 64-year-old monk suffered third-degree burns across his body and serious damage to vital organs. He's unconscious and unable to breathe on his own, said an official from the Seoul National University Hospital.

The man set himself ablaze late Saturday during a rally in Seoul calling for the ouster of impeached President Park Geun-hye, police said. In his notebook, the man called Park a "traitor" over her government's 2015 agreement with Japan that sought to settle a long-standing row over South Korean women who were forced into sexual slavery by Japan's World War II military, police said.

Under the agreement, Japan pledged to fund a Seoul-based foundation that was set up to help support the victims. South Korea, in exchange, vowed to refrain from criticizing Japan over the issue and try to resolve the Japanese grievance over a bronze statue representing wartime sex slaves in front of its embassy in Seoul.

A Section on 01/09/2017