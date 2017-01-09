Rogers man arrested in rape

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was arrested Jan. 2 in the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Dillon Lee Moormann, 28, was being held Thursday in the Benton County jail with bail set at $25,000. He was still listed on the jail's online inmate roster as of Sunday.

A woman told police Jan. 1 that the teenage girl reported that Moormann had inappropriately touched her while she was sleeping at his home. The woman said she received a text message at 2:15 a.m. Jan. 1 from the girl indicating she was scared and wanted to go home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl later was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center. She said she was sleeping on a sofa when she was awakened by Moormann touching her, according to the affidavit.

Moormann told police he had no memory of New Year's Eve because he drank half a case of beer at a party and drank more after he returned home, the affidavit stated.

Moormann told police he passed out in his garage and later woke up and went to bed, according to court documents.

The questioning concluded when Moormann requested an attorney, according to the affidavit.

Moormann's arraignment is set for 8 a.m. Friday in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.

Metro on 01/09/2017