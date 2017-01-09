Home / Latest News /
Sheriff puts himself behind bars to learn about jail
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:40 a.m.
MASON, Mich. — A new Michigan sheriff has put himself behind bars to help learn more about how his county jail works.
Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth and Undersheriff Andrew Bouck checked themselves into the Ingham County jail in Mason on Sunday evening.
In a statement, the sheriff's office said they were booked into the jail, given jumpsuits and are currently lodged at the facility. They're planning to stay there until Tuesday morning and, until that time, they're expected to be treated like other jail inmates.
Wriggelsworth said the temporary stay will "provide a great snapshot of housing conditions, jail rules and regulations and the overall incarceration experience." He says "some people will question the move, and maybe our sanity," but he thinks it will be a good experience.
