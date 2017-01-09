Steelers' 3-star plan sufficient

PITTSBURGH -- Le'Veon Bell spent the past two Januarys watching from the sideline, recuperating from knee injuries, as the Pittsburgh Steelers tried to make a deep postseason run without him.

Bell, healthy and deceptive with his confounding style of hesitation and acceleration, packed a lot of production into one game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

So did Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown, who along with Bell, make up Pittsburgh's big-headed offensive attack.

Bell ran for a franchise postseason record 167 yards and two scores at frigid Heinz Field, and the Steelers overwhelmed the beaten-up and mistake-prone Miami Dolphins 30-12 on Sunday.

"We wanted to go out there and make a statement," Bell said.

Bell, Brown and Roethlisberger, who wore a walking boot on his right foot afterward, wiped away the bitter aftertaste of a 30-15 whipping at the hands of the Dolphins in mid-October.

Pittsburgh, which hasn't lost since, didn't let its shot at redemption to waste.

The Steelers (12-5) led 14-0 before the game was 10 minutes old on long touchdown passes from Roethlisberger to Brown. Miami never got closer than 11.

"Le'Veon was beastly," said Brown, who finished with 5 receptions for 124 yards and the 2 scores. "All day, controlling the line of scrimmage, just running guys over and finding a way to put the ball in the end zone. Any time he's playing like that, we're going to be a hard team to beat."

Miami (10-7) never found a rhythm in their first playoff appearance in eight seasons.

Pittsburgh sacked Moore five times, forced turnovers on three consecutive possessions in the middle of the game when the Dolphins were still within striking distance, and never really let the Dolphins up off the deck.

"It's hard to win when you turn the ball over," said Moore, who completed 29 of 36 passes for 289 yards with a touchdown and an interception. "In the playoffs, you can't make mistakes and that's on me."

Pittsburgh won its eighth consecutive to set up a visit to AFC West champion Kansas City (12-4) next Sunday. The Steelers beat the Chiefs 43-14 on Oct. 2 in Pittsburgh.

"We have to understand the same passion and dedication that we put in this week to beat Miami, that's how Kansas City is going to try to beat us," Bell said.

Bell missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons with knee injuries, so he tried to make up for it Sunday.

All he did in his postseason debut was break Hall of Famer Franco Harris' team mark for yards rushing in a playoff game. Harris ran for 158 yards in a Super Bowl victory over Minnesota 42 years ago. Bell reached that total by the end of the third quarter.

The Dolphins tried to hype themselves up by running around in shirt sleeves in the single-digit wind chill during warmups. Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier did them one better, racing around shirtless -- as if to send a message that his team is plenty comfortable playing this time of year.

It sure looked like it.

The Steelers scored on their first three possessions, and Miami's playoff victory drought was well on its way to 17 years and counting. Miami running back Jay Ajayi managed 33 yards on 16 carries, or 171 yards less than he piled up against Pittsburgh in October. He left the game in the second half with a shoulder injury.

